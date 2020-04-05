Gaps in the demand of Amazon workers response coronavirus storage sludge

SEATTLE >> Jonathan Bailey, a 30-year-old warehouse employee in New York City, has a system to protect himself from coronary heart disease at work. He wears a medical mask with a bandanna tied on it. When he returns to the apartment he shares with his wife, he discards his masks, work gloves, neon green Amazon safety vest and other clothing in a plastic garbage bag.

He’s not sure it really works, but he figures it’s better than nothing.

“We are very careful,” Bailey said. “We’re at the epicenter of it all.”

As millions of Americans listen to government orders hunker down, ordering food and medicine and books and board boards for home delivery, many of Amazon’s 400,000 warehouse workers stayed on the job, fulfilling the shattering demands of a suddenly working country. and learning from home. Orders for Amazon groceries, for example, were as much as 50 times higher than normal, according to someone with direct knowledge of the business.

The challenge is to keep enough people on the job to complete those orders, according to more than 30 Amazon warehouse workers and current and former corporate employees who spoke to The New York Times. (Many demand anonymity because they were not allowed to speak publicly and fear of losing their jobs.) For all its high-tech sophistication, Amazon’s vast e-commerce business relies on a host of warehouse workers now infected with the coronavirus. .

“None of this works without our employees,” said Jay Carney, the company’s senior vice president for corporate affairs.

And employees were motivated to remind Amazon of their importance.

The wave of orders is testing the limits of Amazon’s vaunted distribution system and forcing changes in the company’s relationship with its employees. While Amazon workers are not unionized, the crisis has given workplace organizers such as Bailey unexpected increases to demand better pay, better sick leave and more of a voice in how the company runs.

By mid-March, attendance at Amazon’s storage had dropped as much as 30%, according to a corporate employee involved in the response. Last week, small groups of employees protested working conditions in Michigan and New York. New York State and New York City officials also said they were investigating whether Amazon wrongfully retaliated against a worker he was fired from who participated in the protest.

Amazon said he did not fire employees for talking about their working conditions and that he fired the worker because he was over paid quarantine and violated security measures by going to the protest. But in a fruit memo released Thursday by Vice, Amazon’s biggest lawyer called workers to lay off inarticulate and discussed a strategy to make it out to be the face of the labor movement.

David Zapolsky, the general counsel, said he was frustrated by what he called a security breach.

“I let my emotions scrap my words and get the best of me,” he said.

Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both of New Jersey, recently wrote to Amazon’s chief executive, Jeff Bezos, expressing concerns about storage security. The senators, all Democrats, condemned Zapolsky’s remarks in statements to the Times.

Menendez said: “She is worried, racist and has no place in our country.” “Amazon should do everything it can to protect its workers instead of polluting them.”

Amazon said that when commenting, Zapolsky was unaware that the fired worker was black.

Amazon’s response to the pandemic has been different from storage to storage. Over the years, this sort of autonomy has allowed Amazon to improve local market conditions. Now it is leading to distrust, as workers see some facilities closed for cleaning while others remain open.

Since the first worker at the New York City facility learned on March 18 that it tested positive, the company has learned from two cases at more than 50 other facilities, out of more than 500 operating across the county.

In recent weeks, Amazon has raised wages and added quarantine, and is offering overtime at double wages. He said he had tripled his janitorial staff. And it added space between several workstations. But in private groups, conversations with administrators and public protests, some workers voiced security alarms.

Carney said the company was cautious about telling workers about cases out of privacy concerns and because one of its first likely cases, a corporate employee in Europe, turned out not to have the virus. He said Amazon was managing the needs of its workers and the public better than it could in a situation for which no company has a real playbook.

“We’re pushing out these new rules as we decide on them,” Carney said.

But some deposits acted faster on other policies.

“Compliance was unbelievably good, but not perfect,” he said.

On Thursday, Amazon announced that it would verify storage compliance with regulations.

Warning signs from China and Italy

For Amazon, like many U.S. companies, the coronavirus hazard began as a problem in its supply chain. The company was worried about buying products made in China, and by mid-February, had placed higher-than-normal orders in supply reserves.

But on February 27, Amazon learned that an employee in Europe who was traveling to Milan had contracted the virus. It subsequently halted all nonessential travel, including in the United States, making it the first known company to stop domestic travel.

In the first week of March, Amazon told its headquarters staff to work from home. Depot employees were offered later unlimited unpaid time. Workers would normally be fired after missing too many shifts, so Carney said the message that executives hoped to convey and the new policy was, “You won’t lose your job, don’t worry.”

Many workers stayed home, similar to panic buying first – for masks and hand sanitizers, then toilet paper and eventually webcam. Eric Heller, a former Amazon manager who chiefly advises big brands in trade Wunderman Thompson, said his customers saw canned lava rise 700%. Pets eat up 300%.

Companies started shipping products to Amazon’s warehouse. But with attendance down and more items coming in, workers couldn’t replenish their supplies fast enough. Trucks leaning up, waiting days to be unloaded. The company offers change after overtime, wages were increased $ 2 an hour and paid double the hourly rate for overtime. He eventually announced that he would hire 100,000 new workers.

In mid-March, Amazon stopped accepting new shipments from its warehouses that were not for priority products, such as healthcare and baby supplies.

On March 16, Jeysson Manrique, an employee of a delivery company that deals with Amazon, woke up with a fever. Her body is in pain. He called his supervisor to say he was sick. Manrique, 29, was asked to text a picture of his temperature on a thermometer. He couldn’t find one, so he went for his shift at an Amazon facility in New York.

Amazon said it was investigating the situation with the contracting company because its policy requires employees to stay home if they feel ill.

Two days later, Manrique’s father-in-law – living together in a home with other family members – was sorting packages at the facility even when his doctor called to tell him that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Her father-in-law shared her test results with her supervisor and went home.

When the warehouse was closed for cleanup, it was the first publicly known case inside the large Amazon storage warehouse in the United States. Manrique joined his stepfather and other members of the forties without venturing out for a test.

March 23, rumors circulating at a New York facility that another employee tested positive. Hours later, there was the third murmur. The building was closed March 24 and March 25 for deep cleaning. The company has also begun instructing warehouses to keep staff separate, allocate their arrivals and cancel group meetings at the beginning of their schedules.

Some workers said they were still handling products that were useful but hardly critical. A warehouse employee posted a photo on social media of moving big boxes, including a Jeep power wheel that a child can ride, and the hashtags #SoManyPingPongTables and #TreadmillsAreEssentialProductsApparently.

Ira Pollock, an employee of the New York City-based organization that organized other workers, said people showed up to ship non-essential community items.

“Amazon has the right to earn its right to call itself an essential service,” he said.

“The priorities are the priorities,” Carney said. “We will not ship a prom dress or a ping-pong table if that will slow down in any way the consumption or runoff of essential products.”

One ‘particularly not enough’ response

When Amazon announced unlimited unpaid leave, it also said it would pay two weeks off sick time for “all Amazon employees diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in quarantine.” On Friday, a day after receiving questions from the Times about the situation, Amazon said it had issued a check for the stepfather’s liar, who is finishing his second week in quarantine.

Documents seen in the Times show that workers around the country apply for leave without a formal diagnosis. Workers said they had compromised their immune systems or were ordered to stay home because they contacted someone who was sick but did not have the required documentation to qualify for paid time off.

In a number of cases, employees continue to work after showing symptoms, but before the tests come back positive – when they might qualify for paid leave. Someone in New York started having symptoms March 18, but did not stop working until March 25, when he was in his forties, documents show.

Amazon said workers could still use unlimited pay or regular paid sick time, if they had accumulated enough hours.

Dr. David Michaels, a former head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, who teaches at George Washington University, said “pay off,” because you need to do everything you can to make sure sick workers stay home in order. does not infect co-workers and others in the public. “

March 25, Attorneys General in 14 states and Washington, DC, wrote a letter to Amazon saying that the requirement of testing or a formal quarantine was “particularly insufficient given the reality of the public health crisis, where lack of access to COVID-19 tests have been widely reported. ”

Two days later, Amazon expanded its policy.

But the message has not happened to everyone. The internal website for warehouse employees has not been updated, and on Monday, a warehouse employee in the South asked to pay leave after his child tested positive. In an email published by the Times, the employee was told to take unpaid time off “as you wait for test results.”

While Amazon said it could not confirm the situation, it added that this response does not reflect its policy and that any employee caring for someone with a physician-diagnosed COVID-19 would must receive up to two weeks of payment.