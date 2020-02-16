[garage-completely-ruined-by-hearth-in-oildale]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A garage within a property in Oildale was fully wrecked following a fire, Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at 807 Iris St. all over 12: 04 p.m.

According to Battalion Chief, Cole Bias, the Kern County Fireplace Division had been called out to the solitary-spouse and children property and discovered the garage engulfed in flames and smoke. The smoke prolonged to the rest of the home.

Also, there was a energy pole involved, resulting in an extra hazard at the scene.

Bias reported the to start with responders aimed to place out the fireplace initial to retain it from spreading to the rest of the residence and have been in a position to contain it.

The garage was wholly destroyed and one bedroom had some smoke and fire damage, but the rest of the property and its possessions have been not ruined.

1 sufferer experienced minimal 1st-diploma burns on his arm and upper body place, but refused remedy.

Bias reminds the public of the worth of stopping these incidents.

“We always recommend persons have smoke detectors put in in their households and make confident they’re working,” stated Bias.

Officers verified the fire started at the garage, but its trigger is even now underneath investigation.