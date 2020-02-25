garages-burglarized-in-norwood-park,-edison-park:-police

A few garages have been burglarized in Feb. 2020 in Norwood Park and Edison Park on the Northwest Side.

In just about every incident, a person broke into garages and stole snow blowers, instruments and construction machines, Chicago police said in a community warn. A male and female driving a gentle-coloured minivan have been viewed hoping to open garage doorways Feb. 17 in the 6300 block of North Normandy Avenue.

The burglaries occurred:

Among eight p.m. Feb. 12 and five a.m. Feb. 13 in the 7200 block of West Ibsen Avenue

Involving nine p.m. Feb. 18 and four: 30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 5800 block of North East Circle Avenue and

In between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Feb. 18 in the 5900 block of North Nina Avenue.

Anybody with information and facts is requested to connect with Place North detectives at 312-744-8263.

Browse additional on crime, and monitor the city’s homicides.