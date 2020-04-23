Garcelle Beauvais remembers Ex’s appearance by writing to his friend Via E-Mail

Garcelle Beauvais has proven he won’t be angry this Wednesday “It’s a real bird house in Beverly Hills,” as the new star recalls how he reacted to his ex-wife, Mike Nilon, when he learned of the incident.

In 2010, he and Nilon divorced after nearly nine years of marriage. They are two sons and 11-year-old twins Jax and Jaid. She talks about their relationship at RHOBH when they make friends Ali Landry | – Who knows a thing or two about cheating is a visit to their new home.

“Mike Nilon and I have only been married for 9 years. We’re like a Hollywood couple. I’m an actor, he’s a businessman, we’re going to a nice party, we have two kids,” Garcelle explained in the quote – an idea. “Sure Mike, he’s sweet. I really thought this was my last stop.”

Speaking to Landry, he said he could “recall the day when my life was changing from what I knew,” Ali said, adding that he could be with Ali. Landry was married Mario Lopez for two weeks before the dissolution of the marriage, after Lopez had learned that he had not passed the day before their wedding.

“One day 9 years ago I said, ‘Hey Mike, I can use the phone’ ‘Garcelle recalls in his interview.” I looked at your phone and saw a text saying ‘I love you.’ I said, ‘What is this?’ and his face changed and he said, ‘I have a business.’ I said, ‘How long?’ and he was five years old. ”

“I was a hothead, so that night I wrote an email to friends and colleagues of Mike’s work and the topic was: What does Tiger Woods, Jesse James and Mike have in common? Nylon? ”He continued. “And that email went to the press.”

In 2010, the Sixth Page published the e-mail, which read: “I see today that my wife of almost 9 years has been doing a 5 yrs affair with some slut in Chicago. !!!! And I’ve got it !! Our boys don’t deserve it! “

When asked by Landry if Garcelle was “grateful” about the incident, he responded in the affirmative. “100%,” he said, “I don’t want to have it with my own enemies. But I know who I am. I know my country.”

In a secret, a producer asked her if she knew what happened to the other woman.

“I don’t know what happened,” he said. “I was in a terrible situation and didn’t care what happened to her. Taking care of my children is my priority and I feel like it’s my time.”

TooFab contacted Mike Nilon seeking comment.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs on Wednesday on Bravo.