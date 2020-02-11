Garces Memorial Teacher Coach Mark Brown to Retire This Year After Over 40 Years

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Mark Brown, the senior tenured professor at Garces Memorial High School, will retire this year, the school said.

Brown will retire at the end of the school year after more than 40 years in high school. He will move to the Sacramento region with his wife, Marirose, to be closer to their three youngest children.

“When we talk about Garces, we are talking about family. Mr. Brown is a perfect example of what it means to be part of the family here, ”said director Myka Peck. “His energy and love for this school and the students will be truly missed. We wish him the best in retirement. “

Brown joined Garces just after graduating from Cal State Bakersfield in 1977 at just 22 years of age. Although he taught art extensively, he has also coached many sports teams, including football, men’s and women’s basketball, swimming, tennis and cross-country.

In 1989, he was named Coach of the Year by The Bakersfield Californian for men’s tennis.

“Brown has been the voice of Rams Football for almost 40 years,” the high school said in a statement. “His signatures of sports fans of Holy Toledo!” Were heard by countless Garces fans under the lights of Friday evening. Of the entire Garces family, past and present, Brownie will be greatly missed and wish him a long retirement filled with duck hunting, barbecues and family time. “