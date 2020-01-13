Garcetti and Longoria to announce plans to increase media representation of Latinos

Loading...

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and actress Eva Longoria are expected to announce a new initiative on Monday to increase Latino representation in the entertainment industry.

The Latinx Access (LA) Collab initiative aims to connect artists, executives and creators with opportunities in Hollywood.

A USC study last year found that Latinos are vastly underrepresented in the film industry. Although they represent 18% of the American population, the study revealed that only 3% of the most profitable films from 2007 to 2018 had Latin actors in main or co-responsible roles.

According to the study, only 4.5% of all talking figures were Latino. Behind the camera, 4% of the directors of the 1,200 films were Latino.

Garcetti and Longoria are scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. at the Boyle Heights Conservatory of the Arts for the announcement, which takes place on the same day that the 2020 Oscar nominations are announced.

