Garcia against Redkach / Hurd against Santana

Ringside 01/24/2020

West Amanda Westcott

The weights for the first big card of the year on Saturday night are set when Danny Garcia faces Ivan Redkach in a WBC welterweight title eliminator.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® – 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME

WBC Welterweight Title Eliminator – 12 rounds

Danny Garcia – 147 lbs.

Ivan Redkach – £ 146.

Referee: Benjy Esteves; Judges: Glenn Feldman (Connecticut), Tony Paolillo (New York), Don Trella (Connecticut)

Super Welterweight Bout – 10 rounds

Jarrett Hurd – 154½ lbs.

Francisco Santana – 155 lbs.

Referee: Arthur Mercante; Judges: Larry Hazzard, Jr. (New Jersey), Julie Lederman (New York); Kevin Morgan (New York)

West Amanda Westcott

WBO Junior Featherweight Title Eliminator – 12 rounds

Stephen Fulton, Jr. – 122 lbs.

Arnold Khegai – 121 pounds.

Referee: Steve Willis; Judges: Frank Lombardi (Connecticut), John McKaie (New York), Waleska Roldan (New York)

FLASH QUOTES:

DANNY GARCIA

“We’ll go in there and fight Danny Garcia. If he wants to fight, he can do his thing, but don’t be too excited because I have two hammer waiting for him. Don’t try too hard, because you could be yourself cut down.

“I love the Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York has always shown me a lot of love, all my Philly fans, all my fans from all over the world show me love. The atmosphere will be crazy tomorrow, I can’t wait. “

IVAN REDKACH

“In this training camp, I didn’t have to work on losing weight, I just had to hit Danny. I believe in my game plan, I believe in the training camp we had, so I’ll switch it off. I’ve already imagined it.”

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN Live streaming online – 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 a.m.PT

Super Lightweight Bout – 8 rounds

Patrick Harris – £ 140.

Clay Burns – 139½ lbs.

Welterweight fight – 8 rounds

Keeshawn Williams – 150 lbs.

Gaku Takahashi – 147 ¼ lbs.

Middleweight fight – 6 rounds

Lorenzo Simpson – 159½ lbs.

Antonio Hernandez – 159 lbs.

The digital offer will be broadcast live on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and on the SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page, which leads to the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING program.