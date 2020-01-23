Garcia vs. Redkach / Hurd vs. Santana – Summary of the final press conference

Ringside 01/23/2020

Two-part world champion Danny “Swift” García and tough Ivan “El Terrible” Redkach faced each other at the final press conference.

The duel took place before competing in a welterweight WBC title eliminator that made headlines this Saturday, January 25, live on SHOWTIME from the Barclays Center, home of BROOKLYN BOXING ™, at a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Former world champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd and Francisco “Chia” Santana also took part in the press conference before competing against each other in the 10-round welterweight co-feature, as well as undefeated sensational colleague “Cool Boy Steph” Stephen Fulton Jr. and his undefeated colleague Arnold Khegai introduced his super bantamweight title eliminator, which opens SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Here’s what the fighters had to say about the Tillary Hotel in Brooklyn on Thursday:

DANNY GARCIA

“It was a long, 10 week training camp where the hard work was done. We did everything we should. We covered everything we needed and are ready to go. I’m glad I did had a safe camp without injuries because on Saturday evening you should see the best Danny Garcia.

“It feels great to be back at the Barclays Center. This feels like my home away from home. My fans from all over the world will be here and I look forward to demonstrating my skills for them. I feel like I haven’t done my business in Brooklyn yet. We do the work on Saturday.

“Every fight from now on is a fight for my inheritance. I am now a young veteran. I feel great and know that I am one of the best fighters in the world. I am here by popular request. The leaderboards are the way they are, so I just go in and fight. I focus on showing the world that I am a force to be reckoned with.

“I am not Devon Alexander and I am not one of the people that Redkach has eliminated. Do not try too hard, otherwise you could knock yourself over.

“There’s no pressure on me. I just have to go in and get this win. Whatever the future holds, I’m ready, whether it’s Errol Spence Jr. or Manny Pacquiao. None of this will happen without a win on Saturday.

“I’m totally focused on Saturday night. I trained for this fight for 10 weeks and I can’t miss it. He wants to have an outbreak fight, but I’m prepared for what he brings to the table. After that I’m ready for anyone who wants to fight me.

“I think the fight against Zab Judah in Brooklyn was my favorite at the Barclays Center. He was from Brooklyn and we had a lot of bad blood, it was a crazy atmosphere. However, every fight at the Barclays Center was a great experience.

“I just have to stay mentally locked up and at the same time enjoy every minute of building. You have to hug every minute and make the most of it.

“It doesn’t matter who I defeat or who I lost to. Come Saturday night, Redkach will go under. I worked too hard not to leave Saturday with this win.”

IVAN REDKACH

“I would like to thank my team and everyone who was with me during the training. This Saturday night I’m going to have a great fight for everyone. Many thanks to Danny for this fight. We’re going to do a great show. You don’t want to miss it.

I had a very long camp for this fight. It was a really good camp. We had a routine we were working on and we will use it in the ring on Saturday night.

“Danny García is a good fighter, but I have a game plan. This game plan will end when I finish it. You will all see it on January 25th.

“I respect Danny García and what he did, but what I put in the ring will be the best performance of my career.

“It will be a very exciting fight for the fans. Danny García has already lost in the arena and I will make it again. This will be a very interesting fight.

“When I fight welterweight, I can work even more on my skills and strategy in training. I have more strength and feel like a clever and better prepared fighter with this weight.

“I know he chose me because I’m a south paw, but I’m willing to rude Danny rude. If he’s not 100% mentally focused, he’ll have trouble when the bell rings.”

JARRETT HURD

“This is the second time I’ve been on a card with Danny García. We have two” Swifts “on the same card. I like to call it” Swift “in a square. We both excite and I’m sure it’s a great one Turnout will definitely be a storm on Saturday because I always bring it with me.

“I am always ready to fight. I know Francisco Santana will bring his A-Game and I can’t wait to get in there and join in.

“Julian Williams’ defeat didn’t affect my motivation. I still have the same motivation no matter what. I focused on this fight and didn’t care about Julian’s fight. I’m sure he’ll get back on his feet We still have this task on Saturday and have not thought about it yet.

“I definitely want to be hit less, that’s first and foremost. I’m in a lot of Fight of the Year contestants, but I don’t want to go back and forth from these struggles. I want to control the fight and on Saturday and perform a dominant performance for the rest of my career.

“I worked on using my height and achieving it in a different way. I usually use my height to put pressure on and to run down guys. I think I can now be the bigger and more far-reaching fighter in the ring. At the same time, I have this pressure style still in the back pocket.

“We still don’t know who is the best at £ 154. I know in my heart that I’m number one and just had a bad night. I still want to claim my title.

“Even if I say I’ll be more defensive, I’ll always bring the storm. I just have it in my heart to be an action-packed, exciting fighter.”

FRANCISCO SANTANA

“I want to thank Jarrett Hurd for giving me this opportunity. It will be an honor to step into the ring with an elite and a former unified champion.

“I said at the last press conference that nobody gives me a chance to win. I’ve checked the margin and I’m a big outsider. They think I should just stay at home, but everyone knows I’m going to fight. Whether I’m the outsider or not, I’ll bring it with me.

“I like to fight. That’s what I come for. I look forward to being able to perform again on Saturday evening. I will fight everyone great when this bell rings.

“This is the biggest fight in my career. Like he said, just because he lost doesn’t mean he’s out. He is still an elite in this division. Once you are in the Elite Division, you must respect every single person entering this ring. It only takes one hit to end the fight.

My motivation has always been there because I am confronted with whom in this fight. This is the greatest chance of my life. I get my motivation from my family and my children. It was a long sacrifice, but there are always big rewards after the sacrifice.

“You have to tune in on Saturday. People have only seen a small part of what I can do. I am known as a guy who is currently reporting. But I’ve been doing this for a long time and I think my experience will speak for itself on the night of the fight. It will be a difficult task, but I am prepared and ready. “

STEPHEN FULTON JR.

“I’m ready. There’s no secret why I’m here. You know everything about me. You know my style. So I know your game plan. Opponents always think they’ll get in there and annoy me. But I can do anything be careful what he brings and I will show it again on Saturday.

“It will be the same as any other undefeated fighter I’ve fought before. They lack the knowledge to fight me and how it really is. They all try to fight me the same way, but no matter how they fight me , I find a way to win.

“I intend to be myself. I’m going to do a great job against another good fighter. When I’m cool, calm, and relaxed, I can’t be stopped. That happens naturally.

“As he said, we’ll see everything in the ring on Saturday. We’re talking right now, but I can’t wait to make a name on this big stage.”

ARNOLD KHEGAI

“I am very grateful for this opportunity and for all who have contributed to this fight. You guys will have a great fight on Saturday evening. I came here because of the belt and we will decide everything in the ring on Saturday evening.

“We’ll see what happens Saturday night. He can talk about his style and competition, but none of that matters when we face each other.

“This is a great opportunity for me. This is a step in my career towards where I want to go. I will give my all in the ring against a very good opponent.

“I will be the first fighter to defeat Stephen Fulton. We worked on that in the training camp. I know I have exactly what I need to do the business in the ring. “

CHRIS DEBLASIO, Senior Vice President for Communication, SHOWTIME Sports

“SHOWTIME is in the middle of an excellent race with eight live boxing shows over 10 weeks, in which the biggest names in the sport are presented. It started with Gervonta Davis, Jean Pascal and Badou Jack. This includes Gary Russell Jr. and Guillermo Rigondeaux, as well as the men who sit here today.

“On Saturday we have a great mix of fights. There are three young people interested in our SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN show, which is shown worldwide on Facebook and YouTube. Then at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, we have three high stakes fights. For various reasons, each of these men is in a must-win situation here today.

“For Fulton and Khegai, this is more than a chance to shine under the bright lights. This is an opportunity to fight for the next world title. For Danny Garcia and Jarrett Hurd, these are two men in the top five of the two deepest departments in boxing. They need strong performances on Saturday night to keep their status and regain their titles.

“Ivan and Francisco have a chance to rise to the elite on Saturday, and with a strong performance, win, loss or draw, they too can stay on the hunt for a world title. We have high stakes, exciting fights and are looking forward to a great night on Saturday. “