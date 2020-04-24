Garda investigated theft of a car and uniform outside his home

Gardaí is investigating an incident in which the car of a Garda member and part of his uniform were stolen from the outside of his house by two men.

The two suspects recorded a video of them wearing uniforms and shared it on social media.

In the video, they both wear Garda hats. One also wears a Garda cut-resistant vest and the other brandishes an extendable baton, which is part of the equipment supplied by Garda.

Investigating Gardaí, the men made the video a practical joke.

The two men were arrested by other guards who stopped the stolen car.

The Garda member whose car was stolen from outside his home in the Munster area made a statement to the local Garda station. He said his car was stolen and the two men later spotted in the vehicle were not authorized to take it.

It is understood that the stolen objects were in the officer’s car when they were stolen outside his home on Monday.

While local guards are conducting a criminal investigation into the theft of the car and uniforms, an internal disciplinary investigation is also under way.

One of the two men currently under investigation has been convicted, including for minor drug-related crimes.

The internal investigation is trying to determine the nature of the relationship, if any, between the two men and the Garda member of whom they are accused of stealing the car.

The investigation also attempts to determine whether the officer was in the company of the two men, possibly as part of a larger socializing group together, when the car was stolen.

Currently, social gatherings are not allowed under public health measures in place to control the spread of the coronavirus and the gardai have dispersed these gatherings when they were discovered.

Garda sources said, however, that no conclusions have yet been drawn regarding the conduct of the man whose car was stolen. Furthermore, it had not been proven that he had broken Garda’s rules, as the investigation would take some time.

The Garda member appears to have fallen asleep at home and did not discover that his car was missing after he woke up. Garda on patrol in the area spotted two men in the car and stopped them, arresting one of them for drinking and driving.

It was only some time later that a video appeared showing the two men dressed in the Garda member’s uniform. This video appears to have been recorded outside a house.

In response to questions from the Irish Times, Garda headquarters confirmed that gardaí “is investigating all the circumstances of a number of related incidents” that occurred on April 20.

“An Garda Síochána does not comment on the internal disciplinary investigations under way,” he added about the internal investigation.