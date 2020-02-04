Gareth Bale “is moving to China or MLS” sooner than going back to the Premier League after Agent Tottenham rumors deny it

Gareth Bale is reported to move to the Chinese Super League or Major League Soccer rather than returning to the Premier League when he finally leaves Real Madrid.

The Welsh man was in for a shock return to Tottenham on the January transfer window deadline.

Getty Images

Gareth Bale will stay with Real Madrid for now – but his long-term future is full of uncertainties

However, while it has been widely reported that Spurs is trying to re-sign their former winger, Bales agent Jonathan Barnett told talkSPORT that the London club had NOT submitted a bid.

And it is now claimed that the superstar will probably never play in England again.

Bale still has a two and a half year contract at the Bernabeu, but is currently on the sidelines of Zinedine Zidane’s first team.

He is expected to play his seventh full season with Los Blancos, but is unlikely to be offered an extension while Zidane is in the lead.

And Barnett told talkSPORT on Monday that he doubted the 30-year-old would ever wear the Tottenham shirt again.

When asked if Bale might consider returning to Spurs after his contract expired, Barnett said, “I don’t think so. No, he’s in a very happy position.

“Gareth is very happy there. And let’s be realistic: For most clubs, he’s not in the league financially.

“It’s nice and good to say,” give up the money and play somewhere else “, but it’s not just about money, it’s about his lifestyle and his children who grew up in Madrid.

“Hopefully when his contract ends, he’ll sit down with me and his family and decide what to do.”

Getty Images – Getty

Gareth Bale seems insecure in Madrid, but his agent insists that he enjoy life in Spain

Tony Cascarino questions Gareth Bales’ hunger to play football

According to the Daily Star, China or the United States are the more realistic next targets for the Welsh international.

Bale was reportedly about to move to the Chinese Super League, but the deal broke down and he ended up staying in Spain.