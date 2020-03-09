Gareth Thomas apologizes for the joke about the rugby players being whispered

Former Wales international rugby player Gareth Thomas is standing on the sidelines of the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Fulham FC at Cardiff City Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Athena Pictures / Getty)

Gareth Thomas has apologized to “a very small minority” of people who were offended by what he said about a rugby player holding the testistles of critics.

There was another controversy in which England player Joe Marler saw favoring Wales manager Jones Jones in Saturday’s game.

The Welsh legend, Thomas, who came out gay in 2009, started playing a joke he made during a television interview on ITV.

Speaking on the television program, Thomas said: “It has never happened in my day and I am disappointed with this – because it would not be a retirement!”

Gareth Thomas faced a joke over his TV joke.

His jokes were well received by the group, as well as by some on social media, but were widely criticized by some.

Retired rugby player Andy Goode killed Tom in a tweet.

“Imagine if one caught one man at work and another made a joke on TV,” he said.

“People admire Gareth Thomas and his experience with the opening, but I wonder if something has happened in such a way that does not account for his sense of humor?”

Thomas responded to the controversy on Twitter yesterday morning.

“To the few people who were offended by the comments yesterday, I apologize,” he wrote.

“I tried to get a joke at times – it doesn’t mean I tolerated it, it meant I wanted it to be less stressful.

To the few who were offended by my comment yesterday I apologize. I tried to get a joke in the situation – it doesn’t mean I let it go, it meant I wanted it to be less stressful. Therefore do not modify the articles to understand your feelings .Be kind❤️

The rugby legend revealed last year that he was HIV positive.

This has been a few months since Gareth Thomas revealed his HIV status after announcing that he had published the story.

In addition, the retired player told BBC Radio 5 Live that a reporter told his parents about his status.

“The man came to pick me up right away,” he said.

He opened up about getting infected with HIV in a video on Twitter at that time.

“I’m HIV positive,” she said.

“Now you have information that protects me, but it is not weak.

“No, despite being compelled to tell you, I have chosen to fight, teach and teach to distort the point.”