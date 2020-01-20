Garfield Park barber shop shooting: Lorenzo Matthews and Michael Smith released from the hospital

Two young brothers injured in a shooting last week at a barber shop in East Garfield Park have been released from the hospital.

Lorenzo Matthews, 11, and his brother, 12-year-old Michael Smith, were released from the Stroger Hospital on Saturday, according to family spokeswoman Dawn Valenti.

Matthews is recovering gunshot wounds to his back, abdomen, and arm, Valenti said. He has already undergone at least two operations.

Michael still needs rehabilitation for a gunshot wound to his knee.

“It’s going to be a long mental and physical recovery,” said Valenti.

Michael Smith (left) and Lorenzo Matthews were released from the hospital on Saturday after being shot in Lawndale. GoFundMe

The boys were shot among five people at Gotcha Faded barber shop, 234 N. Pulaski Rd., When two shooters fired from the outside. About 30 people, including a toddler, were inside.

Three other people in the barber shop were also hit by gunfire.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip, a 30-year-old man was hit in the arm, and a 40-year-old was shot in the thigh, police said. Their circumstances were stabilized.

The hair stylist, Ike Trenell, told the Sun-Time that he had a bad feeling when the two boys came in, looking hard at the back of the face before they walked out.

He said the most disturbing part was viewing the security footage of the shooting.

“They had the guts to shoot and laugh … that’s just crazy,” Trenell said Friday.

The Chicago police said Monday that no arrests have been made.

The family has also given permission to an online fundraiser to pay medical expenses, Valenti said.

Chicago police are investigating the scene where multiple people were shot, January 16, 2020, in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road. Sam Kelly / Sun Times