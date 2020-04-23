Garnett, Pierce and Other 2008 Celtics Even now Have Text Chain

Paul Pierce presents teammate Kevin Garnett a hand.

Prior to the start of the 2007-08 NBA period, then-Celtics mentor Doc Rivers decided to maintain training camp in Rome as element of the NBA Europe Live Tour so that his group could bond above the idea of Ubuntu.

It paid out off as the Celtics, led by Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo, have been capable to trip the strong group chemistry they formulated throughout the offseason in Italy all the way to the NBA championship.

Now, far more than a decade afterwards, that chemistry is still robust (for the most component).

In a piece on ESPN, veteran NBA scribe Jackie MacMullan studies that members of the 2008 Celtics, including Pierce, Rondo, Garnett and Rivers, nonetheless have an ongoing team-text chain.

The thread, which also consists of Tony Allen and Kendrick Perkins, has endured trades, retirements and moves to other corporations. To very last, the chain has experienced to have that part as no one particular on the thread is nonetheless a member of the Celtics and only Rondo however performs in the NBA.

“It’s the closest group I’ve ever been around,” Rivers, who now coaches the Clippers, claimed. “It’s astounding how frequently we all however attain out when anything great transpires or even when matters don’t go quite nicely. There was a genuine family members aspect to that group that I’ll usually cherish. It was very special, how protective they were of each other. It is what each coach would want to have for their group.”

Even so, the chain is lacking one particular member: Ray Allen.

A key member of Boston’s championship crew, Allen remained with the club for four more seasons but departed in 2012 to indication with the rival Miami Heat.

Demonized for breaking up the Celtics championship core, Allen has not been ready to function his way back again into Garnett’s excellent graces even while other previous teammates have squashed their beefs with him.

“The finest aspect of that team, and, I guess, the worst component, much too, was they’re just so competitive,” Rivers stated. “They felt incredibly strongly, ‘You can’t leave this spouse and children. If you do, you are an outcast. And, if you go to a rival, holy crap, you’re an excessive outcast.’ So that is what took place with Ray.”

