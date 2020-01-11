Garoppolo’s Niners to host NFC championship after turning points into gold

Loading...

SANTA CLARA, CALIF.-Jimmy Garoppolo achieved a TD pass in his initial move as a playoff starter and then watched the San Francisco defense and the running game take over from the 49ers’ 27-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings. NFL playoffs Saturday.

The Niners’ first playoff for the sixth season and for the first time in Levi’s Stadium turned into a non-existent one, as the San Francisco Seed converted a pair of second-half Minnesota turnovers to 10 points.

Richard Sherman made Tevin Coleman’s second short pass of the game, followed by Kirk Cousins ​​and Marcus Sherels’ puzzled punt, leading to a goal race that made it 27-10 early in the fourth.

“These guys did really well,” Coleman said of his offensive line. “They carried the guys back, so I had clear holes to go through. So, yes, they did a really good job.”

San Francisco did not allow Minnesota to win a first hand for more than 27 minutes of action by the end of the second quarter.

The Niners will host the NFC championship game next week against the winner of Sunday’s game between Seattle and Green Bay.

“A lot of things to clean up, but I played well enough to win,” George Kittle said. “That’s all you can ask for. In the playoffs, everyone can win and now we have more games today.”

Garoppolo threw a deep interception at the end of the first half and then spent most of the second half giving Coleman and Raheem Mostert the ball.

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

There was no reason for coach Kyle Shanahan to take chances in the way that his defense completely bottled up talented Dalvin Cook. This withdrew the Minnesota action game and forced Cousins ​​to become a passerby.

“This was the number one spot of the week,” Nick Bosa, a defensive lineman, said of the Minnesota run. “We knew we were probably the best back we had all year with Dalvin, and we knew we had to win the right to rush. So we did that. We took the run as hard as we could, shut down and then ate.”

The Giants finished 21 of 29 for 172 yards with their only big play coming on a 41-yard TD pass to Stefon Diggs in the first quarter.

Cook ran 18 yards in nine starts as the Niners’ defense returned to the dominant form of the early season, thanks in part to the return from injuries to defensive end Dee Ford, linebacker Kwon Alexander and safety Jaquiski Tartt.

San Francisco had six sacks and held Minnesota at 147 yards for a big touchdown that resulted in two late trash moves.

Get more sports in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports Headlines e-mail newsletter for a daily roundup of the latest great news.

Sign Up Now