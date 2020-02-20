[garrett-popcorn-provides-leap-working-day-deal,-return-of-buffalo-ranch-recipe]

Buyers who prevent by Garrett Popcorn on Leap Day – Feb. 29 – will receive a very little something excess. Merchants will be supplying a no cost improve from smaller to medium for any signature or confined time recipe, the Chicago-based mostly corporation announced Wednesday.

That features a returning, constrained-version recipe, Buffalo Ranch, which is accessible now through April 21, according to a information release. The bar snack-encouraged flavor returns just in time for college or university basketball playoffs following month.

Buffalo Ranch is a combine of two recipes: Buffalo CheeseCorn, which is Garrett Popcorn’s signature CheeseCorn with included buffalo flavor, and Buttery Ranch, the signature Buttery recipe improved with buttermilk ranch.

The flavor mixture has been offered seasonally in recent years and returns early this yr to start onLeap Working day, in accordance to the popcorn company’s announcement.

Other recipes available for the Leap Day deal consist of the traditional, Chicago-type Garrett Combine, which brings together the shop’s CheeseCorn and CaramelCrisp.