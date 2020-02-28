[Garth Brooks Acquired Slammed For Putting on Bernie Sanders Shirt (It Was a Barry Sanders Jersey)]

Garth Brooks sparked outrage on Instagram this week for putting on a Barry Sanders jersey, baffling some fans who assumed the singer-songwriter was endorsing Democratic prospect Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Brooks was honoring the legendary former Detroit Lions soccer participant all through a Detroit live performance at Ford Area. Both of those Brooks and Barry Sanders are also Oklahoma Condition College alumni.

Brooks showed off his jersey in an Instagram post subsequent the live performance. Enraged fans and followers puzzled the identify “Sanders” and the jersey quantity “20” for an endorsement of the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign.

Look at this submit on Instagram Detroit You carried me all night time long But you constantly have I’m in adore with you! really like, g #GARTHinDETROIT A post shared by Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) on Feb 22, 2020 at eight: 17pm PST

The furious responses include things like:

“Good grief. Cannot you just do what you get paid out to do ???? Why why why does it have to contain politics !!!”

“Nothing like supporting a communist to decline a few supporters! How about going to a effective socialist country and carrying out some analysis? Oh indeed, you can’t mainly because there are not ANY successful socialist countries!”

“If this is for Bernie Sanders, I’m completed with you. I believed you had been a true American that enjoys Our Country?”

“Sorry Garth.. really do not imagine so. Just adhere to songs.”