garth-brooks-is-‘proud-to-stand-shoulder-to-shoulder’-with-nashville-in-tornado-aftermath

Stadium-sized place audio superstar Garth Brooks said he’s “proud to stand shoulder to shoulder” with Nashville in the aftermath of a powerful storm that struck Middle Tennessee early Tuesday.

Brooks — who played nine sold out concerts at Bridgestone Arena in 2010 to gain Tennessee flood relief — spoke Tuesday with CBS News for a to-be-unveiled job interview.

In the interview, CBS correspondent Norah O’Donnell asked Brooks if he had anything to share with those people impacted early Tuesday. The storm killed at minimum 24 people in 4 Center Tennessee counties. East Nashville and Germantown experienced extensive problems at least 40 buildings collapsed close to Nashville, according to Nashville Fireplace Section.

“I am not a native son of Nashville, but they have taken me in and handled me like a native son,” Brooks reported. “So I’m proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with them.”

Storm hurt: Basement East wrecked by tornado, but ‘I Imagine in Nashville’ mural continues to be

In restoration attempts, “new music is ordinarily the to start with a person termed,” Brooks continued.

“… it’s quite safe bet that they’re going to display up, not just in quantities. But they will present up with a good mind-set, and the foreseeable future is ours in Nashville. It can be what we make it. We realize that. And we will acquire treatment of our upcoming.

“And for individuals that have handed, two factors normally,” he additional. “In no way overlook, normally honor. Nashville will do that and do it well.”

Tornado response: Kacey Musgraves donating apparel sale proceeds to aid effort

Brooks joins Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon and extra as Tennessee noisemakers shared views Tuesday on the devastating storm.

“…This community arrives alongside one another to get care of its own,” said place star and Brooks’ spouse Trisha Yearwood. “So very pleased to be part of the family members we call Nashville.”

