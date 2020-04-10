Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood fighting in the middle of an in-house benefit gig?

I did Garth Brooks e Trisha Yearwood Do you have a huge fight at the start of your home charity show? A news article this week says that, but the story is not true. Gossip Cop you can draw it.

According to a dubious originator National enquirer the piece, the country music power couple was “in each other’s throats” in the days leading up to their live CBS live show on April 1. “They fought over every aspect of the CBS program and were not discreet about it. Rehearsals!” An alleged “insider” says. Brooks was “frustrated” by alleging his wife “insisted on choosing every song for the TV show.”

“They couldn’t even agree on what kind of health precautions they needed,” the suspected tipster continues. “When the rehearsals were over, Trisha and Garth weren’t even talking.” More “sources” also alleged that the couple’s marriage is in a “downward spiral” and that Brooks is “ready to walk.” Brooks is “used to being in charge,” says a so-called “friend,” “but at home, Trisha has a very definite idea of ​​what their lives should look like, and Garth is expected to agree.” Privileged shades add that the couple’s alleged fight before the show may be the “last straw” of their marriage.

Looking at this story, Gossip Cop he finds out that nothing about it is remote. First of all, we’re not sure what the tabloid means by “rehearsals” or supposed “Yearwood’s insistence on choosing every song.” The CBS special was literally called Garth & Trisha: Live By Request! and it consisted of the singers requesting viewers in a performance they described as “very loose and very crowded”.

Yearwood didn’t choose the songs, the audience did, and while there may be rehearsals for setting up equipment and testing the audio, they obviously weren’t rehearsing the songs they would sing. Yearwood also spoke positively about her husband promoting the show, describing it as “a source of really wonderful strength” for her. Their marriage is obviously not in a “downward spiral.”

This is not the first time a newspaper has falsely reported marriage conflicts between Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks. Last October, the Globe, the sister publication of the researcher, wrote that their marriage “broke out” into ongoing fighting. This take also painted Yearwood falsely as a control monster. Gossip Cop He deleted that story, as well as one earlier this January from the same tabloid that claimed they were having a “marriage crisis” about Brooks “chasing” Miranda Lambert. In fact, the couple is still happily married for the next 15 years.