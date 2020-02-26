garth-brooks-will-get-‘icon’-award-at-billboard-new-music-awards

Shut

Autoplay Present Thumbnails Demonstrate Captions Last SlideFollowing Slide

Tens of millions of nation music fans currently take into consideration him just one, but Billboard’s generating it official: Garth Brooks is an “Icon.”

The nation big will obtain the “Icon Award” at the 2020 Billboard New music Awards, getting spot April 29 in Las Vegas. He’ll carry out on the dwell broadcast, airing at eight p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Brooks is the 1st region artist to be named an “Icon” at the ceremony. Prior recipients of the yearly honor include Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Marvel, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

He is also the reigning CMA Entertainer of the 12 months, successful the award at last November’s CMA Awards for a document-location seventh time.

In May possibly, he’ll engage in his hottest stadium concerts at Bank of The usa Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina (Might two) and Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio (Might 16).

In other brand name-new Billboard Tunes Awards news, Kelly Clarkson is returning to host the exhibit for the third year in a row.

Read or Share this tale: https://www.tennessean.com/tale/amusement/audio/2020/02/26/garth-brooks-receive-icon-award-billboard-songs-awards/4880135002/