Gary Clark Jr. & the roots

Everything seems to sound better when it comes to Black Thought, Questlove and The Roots.

In 2019, The Roots, who acted as the house band for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, played a remix version of “This Land” with Gary Clark Jr. in the canon of modern protest songs.

Bun B & Gary Clark Jr. Pay homage to Pimp C.

Recorded at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the song’s original identity is captured and pulled through the patented Roots brand with hip-hop inspired horns and guitar riffs. The signature drumming from Questlove and the wild roar of Captain Kirk abound on this track. Black Thought also deals with the live remix version. Tariq Trotter spits up: “I am young, black and a legend. And viewed as a weapon. By some, actually threatened by them.” Objects in the mirror are closer than they could seem. The shadow of doubt disappears at the speed of light. Hopes and dreams crossed into a tight network / I play a power cord, the neighborhood goes there / You follow me as if you wanted to catch me / You made me another victim. ”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HmXm3_FDJrA (/ embed)

Clark Jr. then comes in with his verse and sings: “Paranoid and upset. / Now that I have the money. / Fifty acres and a Model A. / Right in the middle of Trump Country. / Now Mister Williams is not that funny anymore / I see you looking out the window / I can’t wait to call the police. “Inspired by Woody Guthrie’s” This Land Is Your Land “, Clark has recorded to talk about how he was inspired by the American classic during an interview with the American songwriter.

Eminem & Black Thought release their first Collabo. The cipher is complete (audio)

“It’s one of the first songs we learn and we sing it together. It’s like the promise of fidelity. And when you are children, everyone is together.” You only see differences when you get older, and older people influence you to think about other people in a certain way. I just wanna sing that song again like we’re kids again, you? “The Recording Academy took note of this song for interview and nominated the album This Land and its theme song for several Grammys in 2020, including” Best Rock Performance “,” Best Rock Song “,” Best Music Video “and” Best Contemporary Blues Album “.

Tomorrow (January 26), on the 62nd anniversary, it was also announced that The Roots and Gary Clark Jr. will be accompanied by the New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Trombone Shorty to honor those we join in this year a piece of “In Memoriam”.

The Roots release their first song in 2 years. Can you feel it (Audio)

New music from Black Thought is currently on the official AFH playlist.