Gary Dauberman to Direct Stephen King Aspect Adaptation Salem’s Great deal

Gary Dauberman to Direct Stephen King Feature Adaptation Salem's Lot

Deadline is reporting that Gary Dauberman (Annabelle Arrives Dwelling) will be directing New Line’s Stephen King feature adaptation of Salem’s Lot. Dauberman is adapting the screenplay for producer James Wan (Conjuring universe, Saw franchise).

In the 1975 horror novel, author Ben Mears returns to Salem’s Whole lot to create a book about a residence that has haunted him given that childhood only to uncover his isolated hometown infested with vampires. While the vampires declare extra victims, Mears convinces a smaller team of believers to fight the undead.

The novel is notable in that it was King’s second printed novel adhering to 1974’s Carrie, arriving on bookshelves two yrs ahead of 1977’s The Shining.

Wan will produce Salem’s Lot together with Roy Lee and Mark Wolper. Dauberman, who worked with Wan on 2014’s Annabelle and The Nun and is established to make his directorial debut with the sequel Annabelle Arrives Home, will govt produce.

Salem’s Good deal was previously tailored in 1979 by horror maestro Tobe Hooper. That movie starred James Mason and is regarded as one of the much better King adaptations.

(Photograph by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Pictures for Warner Bros.)