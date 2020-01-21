Gary Janetti lands HBO Max Show, inspired by his Prince George Memes

Who says memes never take you anywhere?

Gary Janetti, TV veteran and no stranger looking to make fun of the royal family has just landed an HBO series inspired by his satirical Instagram account.

The prince, who comes to HBO at a time to be determined, is described by Deadline as “a biting, satirical view of the life of” Prince George of Cambridge [also voiced by Janetti], the youngest heir to the British throne, when he mastered the trials and hardships of a royal child. “

Anyone familiar with Janetti’s Instagram account knows what to expect: cheeky Prince George, utter contempt for the royal family and frequent appearances by his “Gan Gan”, Queen Elizabeth.

Also come on board to express the Royals Orlando Bloom how Prince Harry. Condola Rashad how Meghan Markle. Lucy Punch how Kate Middleton. Tom Hollander how Prince Philip and Prince Charles. Alan Cumming as Georges Butler Owen. Frances De La Tour how Queen Elizabeth and Ivan Rheon how Prince William,

That’s right – Ramsay Bolton from Game of Thrones Prince William will express. Likewise Legolas from The Lord of the Rings will be his brother. Frankly, bless the content for giving us the weird brain crossovers we didn’t deserve.

“We are very excited to bring the world Gary created on Instagram to HBO Max, where our viewers can find out what his Instagram fans already know – that George can be fun, shocking and surprisingly cute,” said one Statement from HBO Max’s head of the original content Sarah Aubrey said.

“We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger screen than just a 1: 1 square.”

Janetti, Executive Producer of Will & Grace and Consulting Producer at Family Guy, had the news to report. “” I am very happy to work at HBO Max and bring them another series about a family that is relentlessly fighting for the throne company. “

On Instagram he was more concise: “George is happy.” Honestly.