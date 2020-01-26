Gary Lineker, Dana White, Usain Bolt and other big names in sport react to the death of Kobe Bryant

Tributes from the sports world pour for basketball legend Kobe Bryant after he was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The 41-year-old was under five dead when his private plane landed in Calabasas near LA, California on Sunday morning.

Getty

Bryant played two decades in Los Angeles and lived in California

An investigation into the incident has begun.

Bryant, who was a point guard, was widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

He won two Olympic gold medals and played for the Los Angeles Lakers during his 20-year NBA career before retiring in 2016.

Below, big names in the sports world reacted to Bryant’s death.

Please do not. Please god no that can’t be true.

– Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020

Neymar, who only found out about Kobe Bryant’s death at half-time tonight, is dedicating his second goal that evening to the Great. (C +) pic.twitter.com/gw2XbGzSr8

– Receive French football news (@GFFN) January 26, 2020

My heart is heavy with the news from Kobe Bryant. In this unthinkable time, prayers go to his family.

– Alex Morgan (@ alexmorgan13) January 26, 2020

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of @kobebryant and the entire Lakers family. It is a terrible tragedy. Kobe was one of the best ever to play basketball. Rest in peace.

– Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 26, 2020

Kobe Just 10 days ago, I had the pleasure of meeting you and feeling what a great person you were. I really thank you for some of the kind words you said when we spoke. I am so sad that you are gone Rest in peace. #rip #kobe pic.twitter.com/viUHR5F2P2

– Nani (@luisnani), January 26, 2020