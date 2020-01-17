Gary Neville kills Jamie Carragher and calls Brandon Williams a cannibal

You may not admit it, but Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville are very good friends now.

However, as a footballer, they were rivals since Carragher played for Liverpool and Neville played for Manchester United.

Getty Images – Getty

Carragher and Neville: Of Fierce Rivals …

Getty – Contributor

Famous friends

The two clubs clash in Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool continue to strive for a first Premier League crown, while Man United want the Reds to suffer a defeat in the first division and stay in touch with the top four.

It is known as the great event of English football, so it is not surprising that a lot has contributed to it.

Part of this development is that Carragher and Neville are mutually exclusive, and of course they were back before the meeting this weekend.

LIVE on talkSPORT

Here you will find all LIVE comments on talkSPORT …

Fulham v Middlesbrough (Friday, 7:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Watford vs. Tottenham (Saturday, 12.30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United (Saturday, 3 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Newcastle vs. Chelsea (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

It all started when Neville went to Twitter on Thursday morning to praise Red Devils youngster Brandon Williams. The youngster was impressed when he played against wolves in the FA Cup.

Neville said the 19-year-old was a cannibal in the way he played with an attitude you could never say.

He wrote on the social media platform: “I like Brandon Williams. What I particularly like about him is that he has the eye of someone who eats his opponent’s nose to win the match.

“Go ahead boy! Oh, he can play soccer, which is always a bonus. “

I like Brandon Williams. What I particularly like about him is that he has the look of someone who eats his opponent’s nose to win the match. Go ahead boy! Oh, he can play soccer, which always has a bonus

– Gary Neville (@ GNev2), January 16, 2020

Minutes later, Neville tweeted a video in which Carragher scored two own goals in a Premier League game against Man United in September 1999. The Red Devils won 3-2.

Neville suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team could score three points in Liverpool this Sunday – provided they have a top scorer like Carragher!

“I can’t wait for Sunday to finish this run,” he tweeted.

“Just need our strikers to get over the nearby posts at the crosses and attack the ball in the six yard box like this beauty (Carragher) did all those years ago!”

I can’t wait until Sunday and the end of this run !!

We only need our strikers to get to the crosses over the near post and attack the ball in the 6 yard box like this beauty did all those years ago! https://t.co/Y4xf5updcw via @YouTube

– Gary Neville (@ GNev2), January 16, 2020

Carragher, of course, would never let that happen and fight back with his own memories of it when Neville was near Liverpool.

Carragher replied, “Almost as bad as you were bullied by (Robbie) Fowler by throwing (Steven) Gerrard over your head for a pen and free kick by (Danny) Murphy & Fowler and getting a hit!”

Almost as bad as being bullied by Fowler, Gerrard fouled by a pen, Murphy & Fowler’s free kick thrown over the head with the handball player and scored points! https://t.co/btusQdAU6w

– Jamie Carragher (@ Carra23), January 16, 2020

There are still three days until the game, so the back and forth continues safely.

And imagine how Carragher and Neville will deal with each other at the start of the game …