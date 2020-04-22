Gary O’Neil sympathises with EFL players’ struggles during coronavirus pandemic

Gary O’Neil sympathises with footballers in the reduced regions of the EFL who are battling all through the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadly ailment, which has claimed extra than 180,000 life worldwide, pressured soccer authorities to suspend matches in the Uk previous month.

Gary O’Neil has been with out a club considering the fact that leaving Bolton last summer months

O’Neil, who has spent the latter phases of his career in the Soccer League with Bristol Town and Bolton, has revealed that specified players are coping in different ways with out soccer.

The 36-12 months-previous explained to White and Sawyer on talkSPORT: “I’ve spoken to a large amount of friends that are still taking part in. They’re all dealing with it extremely, extremely in a different way.

“I’ve obtained a person close friend who’s working with it good and he’s savoring the more time with his spouse and children. He is additional financially safe and he has acquired a agreement upcoming season.

“But there is a youthful lad who’s experienced to move away from his family members and he’s dwelling down in a city away from most people in a flat on his very own.

Some decrease league clubs and gamers are battling during this disaster

“All he’s received is his physical exercise bike and his PlayStation. He has not noticed anybody that he is familiar with or loves for months, so he’s struggling.”

O’Neil has been with out a club due to the fact struggling relegation from the Championship with Bolton final summer time.

With a return date for English football nonetheless unfamiliar, it has remaining players, whose contracts expire on June 30, questioning in which they will go subsequent.

O’Neil additional: “You get the guys who are out of contract and aren’t heading to get a deal with the club their at and he’s going to have to go.

“But he’s not confident when he’s likely to transfer due to the fact he does not know when the new time is heading to start out.

“These men in the decrease parts of the EFL, who receive wages that are additional on a amount that individuals are utilised to, are on a single-12 months contracts and are heading by way of a extremely, pretty uncertain time.

“I assume it is important that we all realise that men and women are battling and golf equipment and the PFA [Professional Footballers’ Association], especially, do their little bit to make certain the gamers are all right.”