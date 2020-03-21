Gary O’Neil thought Robert Prosinecki was garbage but quickly realised chain-smoking Portsmouth star was a ‘genius’

“It was like actively playing football with your father, he could not run, but he was spectacular on the ball.”

Many folks could have overlooked about Roberto Prosinecki’s short stint on the south coast, but Portsmouth enthusiasts and players surely will not whenever soon.

You know you’re looking at a baller when he’s carrying Adidas Earth Cups

The previous Croatia midfielder who performed for Crimson Star Belgrade, Barcelona, Authentic Madrid and Sevilla moved to Fratton Park in 2001, and rapidly turned a neighborhood cult hero.

He spent just just one time in a Pompey shirt and but is nonetheless remembered as one particular of the club’s all-time best players and major legends, possessing nearly solitary handedly saved them from relegation from the To start with Division (now the Championship).

But, not all were persuaded by the signing, as former Portsmouth midfielder Gary O’Neil instructed talkSPORT in 2019.

O’Neil was just 19 when Prosinecki arrived and he had significant doubts about the chain-smoking cigarettes 35-yr-old’s potential.

Even so, he instructed Sports Bar host Andy Goldstein those uncertainties have been vaporised as shortly as noticed the Croatian’s timeless brilliance in education.

“He was ancient when he came to play for us, but he was however excellent,” O’Neil informed talkSPORT.

Portsmouth fans will search back again on Robert Prosinecki’s just one year at Fratton Park with fond reminiscences of his amazing goals

“When he arrived to the club I imagined: ‘He’s garbage! He cant operate, how’s he likely to play for us?’ But he’d get the ball and you had been just like: ‘Oh my God, this male is a genius!’

“You could not get the ball off him, he’d do action overs that would idiot an complete workforce.

“He practically could not run, it was like enjoying football with your Dad!

“But he was an unbelievable player. He trained at a tempo he wanted to coach at, he’d just engage in in the range 10 and I would do all his working, but he was breath-having. The things he did was extraordinary.

Gary O’Neil was the midfield workhorse at Portsmouth though Prosinecki made the magic happen

“I recall he scored a hat-trick towards Barnsley and we nonetheless managed to shed 4-3 at house [it was actually a 4-4 draw].

“In the dressing area right after the activity he just threw his boots down and looked at us with disgust, like: ‘You whole lot are rubbish. I just scored a hat-trick at dwelling and we continue to simply cannot even defeat Barnsley’.

“And then he went to the kit home with the kit person to have a fag.”

The cigarette smoking was yet another component that additional to the mystical air encompassing the Croatian maestro.

He was 35, he could not operate, he smoked like a chimney, and however he almost single handedly saved Pompey from relegation.

What a gentleman. (Using tobacco is negative, little ones)

“When you walked in the dressing home at 50 percent-time there was normally somebody in the toilet cubicle and you could just smoke coming more than the prime of the doorway,” O’Neil extra.

“He would smoke through a great pair of cigarettes every single single 50 %-time.

“Smoking is poor and it’s certainly not fantastic if you want to be a footballer, but Prosinecki was unbelievable.”