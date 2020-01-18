Gary police are looking for suspicious bank robbery

Authorities are asking for public help in identifying the person who robbed a bank in Gary, Indiana on Thursday.

At around 3 p.m., the male suspect entered the People’s Bank, 1801 W. 25th St., and handed the counter a note that demanded money and implied that he had a gun, according to a statement from Gary Police.

The counter handed over cash from a drawer and the thief ran out the front door, police said. He was about 5 feet-3, wore a camouflage bookbag and wore a camouflage bubble jacket, a camouflage Chicago Bulls baseball cap, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call Sgt. William Fazekas on 219-881-1210 or the crime tip line on 866-274-6347.

The police released surveillance images of the suspect during a robbery on January 16, 2020, at People’s Bank on 1801 W. 25th St. in Gary, Indiana.

