Gary Russell Jr. and his brothers strive to reach the triple card as world champion – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML467c539cd32dc0738534d8e2fea8ee4411%

% MINIFYHTML467c539cd32dc0738534d8e2fea8ee4412%

Gary Russell Jr. stands under the bright lights of the PPL Center in Allentown, Penn. Saturday night long before he put his WBC featherweight title at stake against the mandatory challenger, Tugstsogt Nyambayar.

% MINIFYHTML467c539cd32dc0738534d8e2fea8ee4413 %% MINIFYHTML467c539cd32dc0738534d8e2fea8ee4414%

“I will work in the corners of my younger brothers for my fight and, of course, I will compete immediately afterwards,” Russell Sporting News said. “I like to compete side by side and share it with my younger brothers.”

MINIFYHTML467c539cd32dc0738534d8e2fea8ee4415 %%

% MINIFYHTML467c539cd32dc0738534d8e2fea8ee4416%

This weekend will be the fourth time that “Mr.” Gary Russell, 31, shares the attention with his younger brothers, such as Gary Antonio Russell, 27, confronts Jesus Martinez in the bantamweight action and Gary Antuanne Russell, 23, confronts José Marrufo in a junior welterweight scrap, both further down the map. The family affair also includes his patriarch and coach, Gary Russell Sr., who chairs his corners and his brother brother, Gary Allan Russell, who serves as his mitt and assistant coach.

Participate with DAZN and view more than 100 fighting evenings per year

The feeling of three Russell brothers appearing on the same map never goes out of fashion.

“We train hard, work hard in the gym and feed each other’s energy,” says “Mr.” Gary Russell

Gary Antonio adds: “It’s always a special time to fight on the same card. But it’s also natural for me because I’m in the gym with them every day. We run together, we swim together, everything we do is together as a unit. ” .

While it gives the Russells the opportunity to include another chapter in their collective combat legacies on Saturday night, they have already pointed out how they can make an indelible impression on sweet science: soon becoming a world champion card.

“I think it would be great,” says Gary Russell Jr., the only world champion brothers and sisters. “There have never been three brothers who have a title on the same card or only three brothers as world champions. We could write history.”

Jermell and Jermall Charlo were the last brothers who led a fight as world champions. But the Russell trio that did it would be unprecedented.

Gary Antuanne and Gary Antonio totally agree.

“That’s the whole plan,” he says. “Everything has an expiration date, but memories are the only thing that lasts forever.”

Gary Antonio adds: “That would be great. I saw that that also happened in the future. I look forward. “

Gary Antuanne, the live thread of Russell Brothers, even draws up a provisional schedule.

“Frankly, I can say a year, I can say a few months,” he adds, referring to how quickly he and Gary Antonio could join their older brother to become world news. “It depends on how things move in the world of boxing.”

After being aware of the noble ambition of the brothers and the time it took to achieve it, Russell Sr. are two cents.

“It is conceivable,” he says. “I don’t want to rush them. But I think a year and a half is a good evaluation.”

If the Russells fight for compliance, there will also be no discussion about who plays the lead.

“There is an order where things go,” says Gary Antonio. “While the older brother, Jr., is still in the game, which I think he will be, he is the leader. He is the oldest, of course he takes the main event. Co-main event and my younger brother just behind me “

Russell Sr. believes in his continuous evaluation of his children. that Gary Antuanne is the most promising. He made it clear to the patriarch of the brothers who fought in Washington D.C. when he gave SN a snapshot of the best performances in his children’s ring.

“Gary Jr. has the shot, has good eyes and hand speed,” says Mr. “He has a real understanding of his opponents.

“Antonio, it’s deceptively strong. It can really hit.

“Baby Boy,” he adds, referring to Gary Antuanne, “I think he’s the group’s special.”

“He has a good speed, power, good defense. He has the ability to decide which style he wants to use in battle to make it work. “

He is also the most open boxer, according to Gary Antuanne himself.

“Mr. Gary Russell and Gary Antonio: they talk when they need to talk,” he says. “I am more open. I am more cheerful. I like to have fun, funny.

“If I have a girlfriend … my girlfriend, I don’t want her to go out with me if she doesn’t want to have fun,” he continues. “I’d say,” Girl, I want to have some fun, funny. “

Funny, funny it’s what the Russell brothers have had, with Gary Jr. (30-1, 18 KOs) who won six consecutive wins, including four consecutive defenses of the title, since their only defeat: a majority decision fell on Vasiliy Lomachenko in June 2014. Meanwhile, Gary Antonio (16-0, 12 KOs) and Gary Antuanne (12-0, 12 KOs) perpetuates the sports of the boxing stand and dazzles the process.

“By the time my younger brothers reach the point that I am in my career,” says the lead actor on Saturday night, “I hope they are better than me.”

“My definition of dynasty is that information is transferred.”

In that sense, the Russells keep their father’s gems close to their minds and hearts at all times.

“We have a gym credo that says,” Success is the ultimate revenge, “says Gary Antuanne. “The use of that credo keeps us honest and modest because it shows that we are still on the same page.”

Gary Antonio adds: “(My father tells us)” There is a short window and all good things come to an end, so take advantage of it. “I know that boxing is something that I cannot do forever, so I am looking and ready to put my stamp on boxing.”

Until there are three triple Russell brothers as world champions.