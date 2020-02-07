Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar Final Presser Roundup

RINGSIDE 07/02/2020

West Amanda Westcott

WBC featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr. and undefeated mandatory challenger Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar faced each other at a final press conference on Thursday before going live at a PPL Premier Boxing Champions event on Saturday, February 8 at SHOWTIME as the headlining center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Former masters Guillermo Rigondeaux and Liborio Solis, who fight for the vacant WBA Lightweight Title in the co-main event, also attended the press conference, as well as Jaime Arboleda and Jayson Velez, who competed against each other in a 12-round WBA Super Featherweight Title eliminator Line up to open the title SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING will air at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Tickets for the live event promoted by TGB Promotions and Kings Promotions are now available and can be purchased at www.pplcenter.com/events.

This is what the fighters said on Thursday at the Renaissance Allentown Hotel:

GARY RUSSELL JR.

“We had a great training camp. I have my younger brothers with me and in the camp who push me every day. We are ready, focused and hungry.

“Tug will be the best he can be because he knows that he is facing one of the best fighters in the world. He has everything to gain and nothing to lose. He will leave everything behind.

“I think Tug is technically much more solid than a lot of the guys I competed against. He’s a different guy who has everything to gain and nothing to lose, so I expect a tough fight.

“If it were up to me, I would deal with Leo Santa Cruz or Gervonta Davis, but that’s exactly what I have to face.” I am here to defend my title in style again.

“It is amazing to watch my younger brothers and have them on the same map. I look forward to working on their corners. There have never been three brothers who wanted to be world champions and I think we will do so very soon They are both extremely talented and hungry, and I expect them to be better than me at this point in their careers.

“I was the first fighter to turn ShoBox into a professional and I won my title at SHOWTIME. The fact that we are still doing it speaks wonders. I work great with your team and am grateful to be in this position.

“You should expect to see what you always see with me. Boxing at its best. A lot of ring generality. Good box IQ. Hand speed. Clout. The whole package as a fighter. In fact, I’m trying to figure out why I’m not on the pound-for-pound list with all of this. That’s a problem. “

TUGSTSOGT NYAMBAYAR

“I’m really excited about this fight. It’s going to be a good fight for the fans. Gary Russell Jr. is a great champion, but watch Saturday night when I become the new featherweight world champion.

“I just have to be better than Gary Russell on Saturday night. Past experiences don’t matter. If he thinks I’m too inexperienced for this fight, he’ll have a surprise on Saturday.

“I know I’m the outsider, but it doesn’t concern me. I don’t care if I’m the favorite or the outsider.

“I’m not worried about ring rust. I worked so hard in the ring during the training camp to make sure that I was the best I have ever been.

“Working with Ismael Salas was very good for me and I think it has brought me to a different level in my career. All skills, all my strength and speed, everything will be with me on Saturday. I just have to do it for mine put together best performance.

“I am very ready for this fight. I want to be the first WBC featherweight world champion in Mongolia history. I am ready, you just have to watch on Saturday.”

GUILLERMO RIGONDEAUX

“Bantamweight is my division. I have no problems making this weight. I want to thank my team for preparing and putting me in this position. All that’s left is to fight Saturday night.

“I would also like to thank Ronnie Shields for preparing me for this fight. It was a great training camp and I can’t wait to get back in the ring and become champion.

“I feel 100% and I believe that bantamweight has always been my best weight. I did well with £ 122 and stayed there. My plan now is to dominate this division.

“I and Ronnie Shields have great chemistry and worked well together. Ronnie is a great coach and I’m looking forward to a long race that we’ll have together.

“I’m going to be phenomenal in the ring. I’m going to standardize 118 pounds like at 122 pounds. I’m looking forward to getting started.

“My strategy will depend on the struggle that Solis is having. I’m a veteran in this sport that goes back to amateurs, so I’m used to seeing so many different styles. I have to fight in the way that gives me the best chance of winning. “

LIBORIO SOLIS

“Many thanks to my team who supported me in this fight. I am very grateful for this opportunity. My opponent was a great champion and I am very happy to be here to fight him.

“Obviously this is going to be a great fight. I am a warrior who always comes to fight. He can choose his strategy as he wants. But I just want to come in and show off my skills.

I was already a champion in one division and I had a bantamweight fight, otherwise I would be a champion in two divisions.

“Saturday will be different from my last fights. Both I and Guillermo give our heart and soul and we will fight until the best man wins. I am not leaving this ring without mastery.

“I will come with everything on Saturday. I come to fight and I come to win. I am sure Guillermo is the same. The difference will be my determination to win this fight.

“I don’t think anyone’s weight or what split we’ve fought in the past will be an advantage. I’m sure he could have fought at 118 at all times. The person with the advantage is who wants it more.”

JAIME ARBOLEDA

“I want to thank all of the great champions on this stage and everyone on my team who made this fight possible. This was a long time coming and I have intensively prepared to make the best of it.

“On Saturday I am very confident that this will be a great fight and will end in a knockout. I am prepared and know that I will win.

“This is a great opportunity to get a step closer to my dream of becoming a world champion. I know what I have to do and have prepared myself every day to do my best on Saturday evening.

“We have a lot of respect for each other and are looking forward to Saturday night. Don’t miss this card, because it will be full of action from start to finish.”

JAYSON VELEZ

“I am happy to be here and back in a big fight. My last fight at SHOWTIME was in 2012 and I am very grateful for this opportunity to start again on this stage.

“I am blessed to be able to do what I do every day. I have fought professionally since 2007. That is the dream that every boxer has. If I win on Saturday, I will be the duty for him Be a belt and this is the opportunity I want.

“I’ve trained hard for this fight and I’m ready. I’ve won three fights in a row in which there was a big fight between two hungry fighters. We want to balance each other and I think this fight with a knockout ends.

“Don’t miss this fight because it will be great. There will be a lot of action. Every time I get in the ring, win or lose, I leave everything in. I fight with my heart and I fight for Puerto Rico.”