Gary Ward is operated on after being abused by a boxer

A seriously ill grandfather was operated on after he was attacked by a dog on a leash in southern Melbourne.

69-year-old Gary Ward was injured in the hand by a boxer on the way home from a doctor’s appointment on Heatherhill Road in Frankston.

CCTV from 9News shows the man in a mobility scooter right behind the owner and her dog.

Mr. Ward paused to speak to the woman who was walking her dog when boxer Amy pressed his teeth into his hand.

The gruesome bite. (Nine)

“I raised my hand gently, not suddenly or anything, to stroke it and it just went crazy,” he told 9News.

“It grabbed my hand and tore half my back off.”

The dog’s owner, a blonde woman in a gray undershirt and white runners, dragged the boxer away without a word.

The grandfather, who has heart problems and pulmonary emphysema, was bleeding on the street.

He tried to shoot down vehicles on the busy road before driving home and then to the hospital.

Gary Ward had to have an operation after he was attacked by a dog. (Nine)

“I yelled at her, she looked over her shoulder and just kept walking,” he said.

Mr. Ward underwent emergency surgery to repair the large cut on his hand.

He is now limited to one cast, which makes it difficult for him to operate his scooter.

The police have been informed of the attack, but Frankston City Council will investigate whether it is a “serious attack”.

The council is empowered to confiscate the dog and take the case to court.

If found guilty, the boxer could be put to sleep.

Daughter Meg Ward said it was lucky that her father got away with no serious harm.

“Blood bubbled, I thought it was going to pierce an artery,” she said.

“Unfortunately, if dad gets an infection, she can kill you fairly easily.”