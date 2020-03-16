Gas explosion in Nigeria: 17 dead, rescue efforts underway

% MINIFYHTML99afa2778d919bcbc0200f3156e501a811%

Rescue efforts are underway in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, after a gas pipeline exploded Sunday that resulted in the deaths of at least 17 people.

A spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, said more than 100 homes had been burned and many people were injured. Trucks, cars and motorcycles were also destroyed by the blast.

Farinloye said the explosion was caused when a truck struck gas bottles stacked at a gas processing plant near a pipeline in the Abule-Ado area of ​​Lagos.

“We are recovering the bodies as we speak and putting them in bags,” said local Red Cross official Adebola Kolawale. “We have a school here, and it’s a residential area. And, here we also have a trade fair.

While watching a crowd, rescuers tried to remove debris from a girls’ boarding school attended by more than 250 students.

The headmaster died in the blast, as did a couple and their two children who lived nearby.

The impact of the blast was so strong that it caused “collapse of nearby houses and damage to a pipeline,” according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement Sunday, described the incident as a national tragedy. He sent his condolences to the families of the victims and the state of Lagos.

Oil and pipeline outbreaks are common in Nigeria, where, despite the country’s multi-billion dollar oil and gas industry, most people live in poverty.

Fires and explosions often occur when people try to extract fuel from pipelines and as a result of accidents involving fuel tankers on poor maintenance roads.

In July, at least 45 people died and more than 100 were injured in central Nigeria when a petrol tanker truck exploded as people gathered to refuel.

The truck overturned near shops as it traveled through the city of Ahumbe in Benue State.