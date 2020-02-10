Gas prices are falling as concerns about the corona virus increase

(KWWL) – Gas prices in Iowa have dropped last week as concerns about the corona virus continue to grow.

GasBuddy said prices dropped 2.9 cents last week for an average of $ 2.23 / gallon.

Gas prices in Iowa are 18.3 cents a gallon lower than a month ago and 7.5 cents a gallon higher than a year ago.

The head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy says this is the fourth consecutive week that the national average has dropped.

“The nation’s gas prices continue to drop to new lows as fears of the corona virus continue to put pressure on oil prices and lead to the fourth weekly decline in the national average,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of gas analysis at GasBuddy.

“All but a handful of states have seen their averages fall in the past seven days, which has resulted in many smiling faces, but especially in the 21 states where at least one station has gasoline for less than $ 2 a gallon It is impressive that in these 21 countries, a total of more than 10,000 stations offer such low prices, and given the continuing concerns about the economic slowdown due to the spread of the corona virus, I believe that the effects on the oil are still ongoing, and the drivers face another week of falling gas prices. “

The national average price of gasoline dropped 3.5 cents last week, averaging $ 2.42 / gallon.