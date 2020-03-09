Gas rates in Florida could dip down below $2 amid worldwide coronavirus outbreak

(AP Picture/Grant Hindsley, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gas rates could dip below $2 for each gallon this week in some marketplaces in Florida.

Crude and gasoline futures sank to history lows overnight amid news of an all-out rate war amongst oil-producing nations Russia and Saudi Arabia, the American Vehicle Affiliation stated Friday.

In accordance to AAA, the new coronavirus outbreak has minimized the desire for jet gas and gasoline.

Just two months back, crude oil traded for additional than $53 a barrel. By Sunday night, it was around $30, AAA stated.

“At the amount gasoline charges are falling on the inventory marketplace, Florida motorists could easily start viewing sub-$2 gasoline this week,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins reported in a assertion. “The only likely upward force on pump prices is spring routine maintenance period. If the point out normal inevitably drops under $2 per gallon, it would be the very first time in four several years. How lengthy this holds or how lower rates go will rely on the place inventory sector selling prices go from listed here.”

According to AAA, the regular value of fuel in Florida was $2.28 on Sunday, 7 cents for every gallon a lot less than a 7 days in the past. The ordinary pump price in Florida fell 11 cents in the past 11 times. Drivers are now paying 19 cents per gallon less than this time previous yr, the automobile team explained.

Latest Stories: