GasBuddy: The average price of a gallon of gas has dropped from last week in Central PA

HARRISBURG – The average price of a gallon of gas has dropped in central Pennsylvania last week, according to the latest survey published by GasBuddy.

Pump prices in the Harrisburg region dropped an average of 2.1 cents per gallon last week and checked in at $ 2.76 per gallon on Monday, GasBuddy said. According to GasBuddy, that is an average of 4.7 cents per gallon more than a month ago and 38.5 cents per gallon more than at that point last year.

In Greater Lancaster, gas prices averaged 0.8 cents per gallon from last week, averaging $ 2.76 per gallon. Average gasoline prices in the York region have dropped by an average of 3.9 cents per gallon from last week and are now at $ 2.81 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest train station in Harrisburg costs $ 2.56 per gallon, while the most expensive is $ 3.09 per gallon, which is a difference of 53.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $ 2.50 per gallon, while the highest is $ 3.52 per gallon, which is a difference of $ 1.02 per gallon.

The cheapest price across the country today is $ 0.65 per gallon, the most expensive is $ 4.99 per gallon, a difference of $ 4.34 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The national average price of gasoline dropped 1.8 cents a gallon last week, averaging $ 2.57 a gallon. The national average is 0.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 33.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“After Iran and the United States eased growing tensions last week, oil prices dropped to below $ 60 a barrel. This was a welcome sign for drivers who thought gasoline prices would rise soon,” said Patrick DeHaan , Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy. “The reduced tensions could cause gas prices to drop in most countries over the next few weeks before seasonal factors push prices up again.

“We have a tight timeframe that will continue to be roughly four weeks from which we could see falling prices as gasoline demand weakens, but this trend could continue until mid-February. I’m not expecting prices to drop more than 10 to 20 cents by then, but some sell-offs could take place in early February as refineries struggle to get rid of the gasoline they need to produce.

“Conclusion: Enjoy the falling prices as long as they last and keep your fingers crossed for the tensions between the US and Iran to cool further.”

