[gaslit:-roberts,-penn,-hammer,-edgerton-to-star-in-watergate-series]

Gaslit: Roberts, Penn, Hammer, Edgerton to star in Watergate sequence

Oscar winners Julia Roberts (Erin Brockovich, August: Osage County) and Sean Penn (Milk, Mystic River), together with Golden Globe nominees Armie Hammer (Get in touch with Me by Your Identify), and Joel Edgerton (Loving), have been cast in the sequence Gaslit, explained as a modern take on the Watergate scandal from UCP, in accordance to Assortment. Mr. Robotic creator Sam Esmail will government create the project, which is dependent on the Slate podcast “Slow Burn off.”

Similar: Joel Edgerton Teases Return to the Star Wars Universe

Gaslit focuses on the untold tales and neglected figures of Watergate, from Nixon’s bumbling, opportunistic subordinates, to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who would at some point bring the full rotten enterprise crashing down.

Roberts will star as Martha Mitchell, a significant persona with an even larger mouth, who is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and spouse to Nixon’s loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell, performed by Penn. Despite her bash affiliation, she’s the first human being to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, resulting in both the Presidency and her individual lifestyle to unravel. Penn’s Mitchell is described as temperamental, foulmouthed and ruthless – nonetheless hopelessly in love with his famously outspoken spouse. He’ll be pressured to choose involving Martha and the President.

Hammer will enjoy the component of John Dean. A hotshot upstart, Dean is the youthful White Home Counsel torn among his ambition and his battle with whether or not he can lie to protect the President. Edgerton will choose on the role of G. Gordon Liddy. A Korean War veteran and previous FBI agent, Liddy is chief operative of Nixon’s “Plumbers” unit, tasked with plugging uncomfortable leaks in the wake of the Pentagon Papers.

Mr. Robotic writer Robbie Pickering will showrun and executive produce. Esmail and Chad Hamilton will government deliver below their Esmail Corp output banner under their over-all offers with UCP. Roberts will also govt develop below her Purple Om Films banner together with co-government producers Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill. Edgerton and his brother Nash Edgerton will direct and executive deliver.

Associated: Creation Starts on Kenneth Branagh’s Dying on the Nile

Anonymous Written content and Slate’s Gabriel Roth and Josh Levin will also serve as govt producers. “Slow Burn” creator Leon Nayfakh will check with on the sequence. UCP will shop the project all-around to high quality and streaming platforms.

(Photograph by Michael Kovac/Getty Visuals for Main Gala & Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Pictures)