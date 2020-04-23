Gasoline, a rise in diesel prices temporarily, says Assam’s minister; cite monthly income – news from india

Assam’s finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government’s decision to raise gas and diesel prices was an effort to protect government revenue.

“Increasing gasoline / diesel prices seek to cover some losses and partially protect our revenues. This is a temporary measure and will come back after the coronavirus crisis is stopped, “Sarma said on Wednesday.

The minister also said that because of the Covid-19 lock, most people are unable to use their own vehicles and two-wheelers, and also owners of other vehicles – such as trucks and buses – that operate cars in a limited way would not be affected by the people as a whole.

“The pain must be shared by everyone to overcome the crisis,” Sarma observed.

Assam earns an average of 166 kunas a month as a fee from oil sales. But given the price cuts, that figure would be less than 50 rune a month, he added.

The state government issued a notice on Tuesday informing that VAT (diesel value added tax) for diesel was set at 23.66 breaks in the hole or Rs 17.45 per liter, whichever is higher, and VAT for petrol and other motor alcohol to the tune of Rs 32.66 or Rs 22.63 per lira, whichever is greater.

With this, gasoline prices rose from Rs 71.61 to Rs 77.46 per liter, and diesel from Rs 65.07 to Rs 70.50 per liter.

The revised rates take effect from April 22 at midnight.

