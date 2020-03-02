[Gasoline Costs down in the Midlands, could proceed to dip say gurus]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gasoline prices are continue to dropping in South Carolina.

In accordance to GasBuddy, prices at the pump in Columbia have fallen eight.three cents in the final week.

Motorists in the Midlands are shelling out an average of $2.10 a gallon.

Nationwide prices are substantially higher, with an typical of $2.41 a gallon.

According to a GasBuddy launch, “As the spread of the coronavirus induces worry on markets, oil rates have been walloped and motorists should avoid filling up as the plummet in oil costs starts off exhibiting up at their area gas station in the days in advance,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum examination for GasBuddy.