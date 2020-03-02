[Gasoline leak shuts down component of N. Principal St.]

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A gasoline leak shut down portion of North Principal St. Monday afternoon.
Columbia Law enforcement say a crew working close to the intersection of N. Most important St. and Cook dinner St. strike the gasoline line.
Police say Columbia fireplace crews and Dominion Electrical power staff are on the scene to observe and remedy the scenario.
