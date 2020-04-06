Also, with the closure of flights, along with the closure of jobs and more off-road traffic, air turbine fuel (ATF) fuel sales fell 31 percent.

PTI New Delhi

latest update: April 6, 2020, 3:47 PM IST

India’s gasoline sales fell 15.5 percent, and diesel demand fell more than 24 percent in March due to the collapse of the government-run economy across the country, blocking COVID-19 emissions.

Also, with the closure of flights, along with the closure of jobs and more off-road traffic, air turbine fuel (ATF) fuel sales fell 31 percent.

According to temporary industry demand, gasoline sales fell 2.2 million tonnes in March from 2019 to 1.859 million tonnes in March.

Diesel, the world’s largest fuel consumer, rose 24.2 percent to 4.8 million tonnes from 6.34 million tonnes in March 2019.

Similarly, ATF sales fell from 2.185 million tonnes last year to 2.25 million tonnes.

The only fuel that showed growth was LPG, with families reserving stock reserves for women’s stockings during a three-week lock period.

LPG sales rose 3.1 percent to 2.25 million tonnes in March from 2.185 million tonnes in the same month last year.

Industry officials said the fuel consumption pattern is likely to continue in April, as the lock will continue until the middle of the month, and there is evidence that partial restrictions will continue even after the lock is removed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day shutdown on March 25, a closure of offices and factories, and a ban on participating in basic services. Flights were also suspended and vehicles were removed from the road because most people were asked to stay at home to help check for coronavirus outbreaks.

March will be the first month in two and a half years that gasoline sales will see an economic or negative decline. In the first 11 months of fiscal 2018-20-20, the fuel grew by 8.2 percent.

Diesel has seen a 1.1 percent increase in consumption from April 2019 to February 2020. This amount saw a decrease in sales in January this year, before an increase in February.

LPG consumption rose 4.3 percent in February and 6.2 percent in April and February.

(Tags ToTranslate) Air turbine fuel