Gasparilla 2020: A look at the valuable history of the WFLA

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 has broadcast live coverage of Gasparilla in Tampa Bay since the station’s humble beginnings.

WFLA signed a live broadcast of the Gasparilla invasion and pirate parade on February 14, 1955, ten years before News Channel 8 was broadcast in color.

That year, President Eisenhower was hospitalized for a heart attack, Albert Einstein died, and Disneyland opened.

Gasparilla started in 1904 and there were only 10 years when it was not celebrated. The WFLA was involved in 65 of these celebrations.

Gasparilla started out informally in 1904 when a Tampa Tribune editor and a federal government official joined forces in Tampa to promote the city and its May Day celebrations.

They held secret meetings that led to the establishment of the 40 members

YMKG.

The Krewe was inspired by the legendary pirate Jose Gaspar, who terrorized the Gulf Coast in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. The legitimacy of its existence remains questionable.

Bayshore Blvd in 1953 (Burget Brothers via HCPLC)

Before his death, Gaspar is said to have left a buried treasure somewhere along the coast.

The first Krewe, inspired by Gaspar, rented costumes from New Orleans and arrived in Tampa on horseback to “take over the city” during the parade.

Although the city has maintained the Gasparilla tradition, the

The event was moved from its original second date on Monday in February to a Saturday

in 1988.

This year, over 140 units, including more than 103 wagons, five brass bands and over 50 Krewes, will complete the 7 km parade route.

The WFLA has sponsored the Gasparilla Distance Classic for 35 years.

Ye Mystic Krewe from Gasparilla in 1932 (Burget Brothers via HCPLC)

