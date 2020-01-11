Gasparilla 2020: events calendar

Loading...

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you ready? Gasparilla is just around the corner, which means thousands of pirates will soon be entering the city of Tampa!

The Gasparilla season lasts until April and is great fun for the whole family.

Jan 18: Kindergasparilla

The annual Children’s Gas Parilla Parade is a non-alcoholic event that is fun for the whole family.

The event is running 3:30 p.m. until 18:00 on Saturday, January 18th. The parade begins on Bayshore Boulevard in Bay to Bay Boulevard. It ends on Edison Avenue.

Here you can learn more about the children’s parade and buy tickets for seats.

January 25: Gasparilla Pirate Festival

The Gasparilla Pirate Festival is the main event and the third largest parade in the country.

Everything starts at 11:30 a.m. with the Gasparilla invasion. The pirate ship Jose Gasparilla will find its way from the southern end of Hillsborough Bay through the Seddon Canal towards downtown Tampa. Hundreds of boats will sail into the canal next to the pirate ship and create a colorful flotilla that is freely observable.

The Jose Gasparilla will dock around the Tampa Convention Center 1 p.m. and ask Mayor Jane Castor to hand over the key to the city. Once you receive this key, Gasparilla’s Ye Mystic Krewe will celebrate her victory with a parade.

The pirate parade begins at 2 p.m. on Bayshore Boulevard. The parade runs from Bay to Bay Boulevard to Brorein Street before turning north on Ashley Drive. It ends on Cass Street and Ashley Drive.

The pirate parade is free for the public, but reserved grandstand seats can be purchased along the route.

The festivities continue until late in downtown Tampa with the Pirate Festival. The pirate festival is on till 21 o’clock and will show stages along the Riverwalk, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park.

February 8: Sant’Yago Knight Parade

The free parade of knights takes place two weeks after the pirate parade. The Knights of Sant’Yago Krewe has been holding the parade in Ybor City every year since 1974.

The 2020 parade begins at 7 p.m. on 7th Avenue on Nuccio Parkway. The poses, dancers and pirates will move through Ybor City approximately 10 blocks before the celebrations end at around 8:30 p.m.

Bleacher seat cards can be bought here.

February 22 to 23: Gasparilla Distance Classic

The annual Gasparilla Distance Classic benefits charitable youth organizations across the Tampa Bay region.

The event offers various options for participants, including a 5 km, 8 km, 15 km or half marathon. There are also challenge events and races for children.

You can now register online for the Gasparilla Distance Classic.

February 29 – March 1: Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

The Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts takes place every weekend for a weekend at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

This year’s event takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 29 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 1.

The festival is free. In addition to sellers and art, there will also be food, drinks and live entertainment. You can find out more about this year’s festival here.

March 7-8: Gasparilla Music Festival

The Gasparilla Music Festival is a two-day, multi-stage festival where all types of music are celebrated.

The 2020 lineup is still in the works, but is already showing headliners such as Brandi Carlile and Portugal. The man.

You can check the latest updates on the lineup and buy tickets online.

March 17-22: International Gasparilla Film Festival

The Gasparilla International Film Festival welcomes filmmakers, talents, producers and fans every year to celebrate the film.

Find out more about the one-week film festival here.

17th-19th April: Gasparilla Concours d’Elegance

The Gasparilla Concourse d’Elegance is described as a “full weekend of automotive activities” where rare, original and historically important automobiles and motorcycles are exhibited.

You can see the activities and buy tickets online.