Gasparilla 2020: what you need to know before you set off

TAMPA, F; a. (WFLA) – Ahoy me buddies! The pirates are about to enter the city and we all have to be ready to go overboard.

Before the Gasparilla 2020 parade begins, there is a lot to know about the beloved Tampa tradition.

Gasparilla has been hosted by Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla since 1904

and celebrates its 105th anniversary.

The “official” flotilla consists of 15 additional ships with a length of 65 inches or more and is accompanied by a fleet of over 500 private ships.

116 cars will take part in the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates. YMKG will have nine poses participating in the pirate parade.

With the “Responsibility Matters” campaign, Roy Paz, a Tampa police officer, reminds that alcohol on the parade is only allowed for adults and only drinks supplied by official suppliers.

The invasion begins at 11:30 a.m. and the parade begins at 2:00 p.m. until 5.30 p.m.

The official pirate party of Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla takes place from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Participation in Gasparilla celebrations is free of charge. Reserved places are available. CLICK HERE for tickets.