Gasparilla Community Hero has served his country and community on two fronts

TAMPA (WFLA) – An announcement was made to passengers on a Friday evening when a plane landed at Tampa International Airport.

“They said,” Everyone, everyone, please sit down, we have a special guest on board and we want to get him off first, “said Lt. Travis Maus of the Tampa Police Department, who believed they needed to talk to another passenger ,

He had just returned from a year in Iraq as a helicopter pilot in the US Army Reserve.

“It was great when we got off the tram and then saw my wife, I was finally home,” said Maus.

The experience became a little more surreal for the army and police veterans because pirates from Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla were waiting for him to be named this year’s Gasparilla Community Hero.

Maus was a police officer in Tampa for 20 years. He serves as Chief Warrant Officer in the U.S. Army Reserve and trains others to fly Blackhawk helicopters.

His unit was called up for a one-year assignment. During this time, Mouse flew to one of the most dangerous areas in the world.

“Mission requests come for people who need to be moved anywhere in the fighting area. It is safer to move people by helicopter,” said Maus.

For him, the danger is part of the job as a helicopter pilot and as a police officer in Tampa.

“I think almost 20 years as a police officer have helped tremendously because there are always dangers,” said Maus.

During his stay in Iraq, Brian Dugan, Tampa’s chief of police, surprised him with a FaceTime call.

Dugan wanted to tell Maus face to face that he had earned the rank of lieutenant before being deployed.

When Maus returned to Tampa International, the chief was there to personally hand over his new rank to Maus.

“If you protect the streets of Tampa, you deserve this promotion. Jessica, you deserve it,” said Dugan.

Jessica is the wife of Travis Maus and raised her three young daughters alone for a year while her husband served our country.

Jessica Maus does her best to keep the kids busy while her father was in Iraq.

“They never cried once during the entire assignment or said why my father has to go, someone’s father doesn’t have to be at school. They were really grateful for him and had a great attitude,” said Jessica Maus.

This year Travis and Jessica Maus will lead the Gasparilla parade. It will be a different experience for a Tampa police officer who has been involved in the event for many years.

“Gasparilla is an amazing event. As a police officer in the city of Tampa, we usually have to work on it, so I’m so excited to be there and enjoy it. I can’t wait, ”said Travis Maus.

