Gasparilla Festival of the Arts returns this weekend

By
Nellie McDonald
-
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is returning this weekend to the Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The festival is free to attend. There will be food, drinks and live entertainment in addition to vendors and art.

The festival will offer four free continuous shuttles running between Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park and downtown parking garages throughout the weekend. Pickup locations are at Poe Garage at Gasparilla Plaza. Visitors can also park at adjacent locations such as Rivergate Tower and walk to Gasparilla Plaza to catch the free shuttle.

Visitors can also take a Pirate Water Taxi for a discounted service on the route going from stop No. 15 at Julian B. Lane Park to stop No. 10 at MacDill Park adjacent to the Ft. Brooke Parking Garage.

The festival has also partnered with Uber, offering guests 20 percent off Uber rides with the discount code GFA2020.

