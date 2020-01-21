Gasparilla pirates invade local hospitals

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – We haven’t reached the weekend yet, but Gasparilla’s pirates are already causing problems in the Tampa Bay area.

On Tuesday morning, when some of Gasparilla’s Ye Mystic Krewe warned Mayor Jane Castor of the upcoming pirate invasion, other Krewe members broke into local hospitals.

“Outside of the invasion, this is our favorite event. We can visit the hospitals, ”said Shamus Warren with the mystic Krewe from Gasparilla.

Argh, buddy. Gasparilla’s Ye Mystic Krewe marched into Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital on January 21st and told our patients about their pirate loot.

The Krewe visited the Tykes at Tampa General Hospital, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and AdventHealth Tampa.

The pirates stormed the halls and went door to door, handing out pearls, stuffed parrots and other treasures.

The Ye Mystic Krewe from Gasparilla stormed AdventHealth Tampa and took over the women’s health pavilion to check the “Wee Tikes” we are taking care of.

“I am a father and it is always difficult to see children who are sick or injured. It’s worth it for us to be able to distract ourselves from these things, ”said Warren.

The YMKG pirates even took the time to give a new mother a tough “Yarr”.

Warren, who has been a pirate at Gasparilla’s Ye Mystic Krewe for 21 years, tells 8 On Your Side that while the parade is attracting hundreds of thousands, its goal is to make sure that those who are in the hospital have a chance Experience the spirit of Gasparilla.

“Hopefully we can bring some of the joy and pirate experience we can have every year,” said Warren.

