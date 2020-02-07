Gastrointestinal bleeding can indicate colon cancer in patients with blood thinning

Gastrointestinal bleeding in patients who take blood thinners because of an irregular heartbeat should induce doctors to screen for colorectal cancer, a new study.

In Denmark, the researchers examined more than 125,000 patients with atrial fibrillation (a-fib). They reported that individuals with gastrointestinal bleeding were 11 to 24 times more likely to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer than others.

The study was published in the European Heart Journal on February 7th.

According to study leader Peter Vibe Rasmussen of the Cardiology Department in Herlev, 4 to 8 percent of A-Fib patients who had lower GI bleeding were diagnosed with colorectal cancer compared to less than 1 percent of those without bleeding. Gentofte University Hospital, part of the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

“Our results underscore the important point that patients with gastrointestinal bleeding should always be offered a careful clinical examination regardless of whether they are taking anticoagulants or not. They should not be rejected as a result of anticoagulant treatment,” said Rasmussen in a release magazine ,

He said educating patients is a must as soon as they start taking blood thinners.

“We should tell them that they should always consult their doctor if they see blood in the stool,” said Vibe Rasmussen. “A timely examination could potentially lead to the early detection of (colon) cancer.”

A-Fib patients often take blood thinners such as warfarin, dabigatran, rivaroxaban, and apixaban to prevent blood clots that can cause a stroke. However, bleeding from the GI tract can be a side effect in a small percentage of these patients.

There is no evidence that blood thinners cause colon cancer.

More information

The American Cancer Society is more concerned with colon cancer.

Copyright 2020 HealthDay. All rights reserved.