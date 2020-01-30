Gaten Matarazzo undergoes fourth surgery for rare bone disorder | Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten Matarazzo just had her fourth surgery.

The 17 year old Strange things The actor used social media to let fans know that he had another procedure for his cleidocranial dysplasia.

PICTURES: Discover the latest photos from Gaten Matarazzo

Cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD) is a rare genetic disorder that affects the growth of bones and teeth, which gaten has had since birth.

“Surgery number 4! It’s a big one! To learn more about cleidocranial dysplasia and how you can help people with the disease, visit ccdsmiles.org ”, gaten wrote on his Instagram.

CCD Smiles, a non-profit organization that aims to help others with CCD by raising awareness of the condition, providing support and helping to finance the cost of the oral and facial surgeries that people with CCD need to live a lifetime normal.

READ MORE: gaten explains how CCD had an impact on his life

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB