Gatherings of over 5,000 people will be banned until September

Any mass gathering of more than 5,000 people will be banned until September 1 in accordance with plans to be announced by the government due to the current coronavirus crisis.

Government sources said local authorities will be advised not to grant licenses for major events during this period due to the coronavirus crisis.

It is understood that the decision was made by the ministers at a cabinet meeting Tuesday morning. This decision will result in the cancellation or reorganization of major concerts and other events. Although sporting events are not covered by licenses, they are also likely to be canceled in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it hopes to be able to announce the lifting of certain restrictions on May 5. However, he said that he did not want to give false assurances and that it would depend on the virus rate, the capacity of hospitals and testing and research.

Varadkar said the government wanted to open up the areas that are most beneficial to the economy and society, but the least risky. Speaking in prime time of RTE, Mr. Varadkar said he would encourage industry and businesses to think about what they would do to implement social distancing if told that they could open their facilities.

Earlier, the government said it would give new health advice before the current restrictions end on May 5.

“However, there are a number of large-scale future events that require a license and the participation of the HSE and Garda Síochána, and a public consultation in this licensing process which must be determined in advance by the authorities. local. “

“While the issue of restrictions on future mass gatherings is a decision to be made by the NPHET, in the case of these particular events, and taking into account the impacts on the integrity of the authorization process in the short term due restrictions on stakeholder participation, local authorities have been informed by the government that event promoters should be informed that events requiring licenses over 5,000 will not be considered for the period up to the end of August. “

Mass rallies were limited for the first time in the state on March 12 when the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that indoor gatherings of more than 100 people were to be canceled and that outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people All mass rallies have been curtailed since March 24.

Tidy Towns canceled

Meanwhile, the cancellation of the 2020 Tidy Towns competition has been confirmed by Minister of Rural and Community Development Michael Ring “in the interest of public health and safety”.

“I know that many TidyTowns committees are wondering if the competition will take place this year and I think it is important to provide certainty.

“For me, the health and well-being of TidyTowns committee volunteers is paramount. Given the current restrictions on public gatherings, travel, and social distance membership, it would not be appropriate to ask volunteer groups to work on TidyTowns projects in their communities at this time.

“So I decided that the TidyTowns competition would not take place this year.”

Not surprised

MCD owner Denis Desmond said he was not surprised by the government’s decision to ban large gatherings.

Desmond, who is the biggest promoter of live shows in Ireland, said he already plans to cancel the summer shows because many international groups are not on tour anyway.

“It was only a matter of time. It is the right thing to do, we expected it. Germany and Denmark announced these restrictions last week and it is just a matter of time before the UK also announces them, “he said.

“Everyone must be on the same page. American actions would be hard to come to Europe. They would not only depend on shows in the UK and Ireland, they should also have shows in Europe. It would not be viable for them to come and play a few concerts. ”

He predicted that the concerts and festivals that were to take place in 2020 will now be postponed to 2021.

“This is something we will start working on immediately. In twenty-four hours, we will announce new dates. Most of the issues will go back to 12 months, “he said.

Among the festivals that will now be canceled, the first rock festival Sunstroke to be held in Punchestown between June 13 and 14 and Longitude, which is to take place in Marlay Park, in the south of Dublin, from July 3 to 5. All were promoted by MCD.

He said the impact on live music in general has yet to be seen. “The only positive point is that we are at most one year away from a vaccine. I hope that we will resume all our activities next summer. Irish industry alone accounts for € 2 billion. We have never seen anything like it and I hope we will never see again. ”

The Kaleidoscope family music festival, to be held at Russborough House, Co Wicklow said in late June that it had been canceled due to restrictions.

Tralee Rose

Galway race organizers said Tuesday meant they had to make the “difficult but inevitable” decision to close this year’s festival to the public.

Racetrack general manager Michael Moloney said it may still be possible to hold this year’s meeting behind closed doors, but the issue depended on government policy and Horse Racing Ireland approval and the Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board.

“It would be in the best interests of the racing industry, our valued partners and our viewers at home and abroad,” said Mr. Moloney.

This year’s event, one of the most important on the summer sports calendar, is to take place at the Ballybrit racecourse from July 27 to August 2.

The festival, which attracts around 140,000 race enthusiasts over seven days of racing, is estimated at 54 million euros for the local economy of Galway.

The closed-door race meetings may have continued for a period in March after the cancellation of other sporting events due to restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Moloney said that all customers who had already paid for admission tickets and corporate hospitality would receive a full refund.

The Rose of Tralee festival, slated to take place August 21-25, appears to be another major victim of the updated ban.

Anthony O’Gara, executive president of the Tralee International Rose Festival, said it was “very unlikely” that this year’s event could take place.

O’Gara said the organizers would look to see if the festival could be held sometime in September if the current restrictions were to change but that there was significant logistics involved in changing the date.

So far, only one of the 32 roses has been selected from centers in Ireland and around the world, with local selection conventions also uncertain as to when.

O’Gara said he expects a final decision will be made “within the next two weeks” on whether the festival will be canceled for the first time in its 61-year history.

Meanwhile, the Galway International Arts Festival has said it will await clarification on crowd restrictions before deciding if this year’s festival could go as planned.

The festival, one of the major events on the cultural calendar, has an additional special program this year to coincide with Galway’s selection as European Capital of Culture 2020, including performances by Pixies, Kaiser Chiefs and The Flaming Lips. The two-week festival is scheduled to take place July 13-26.

ISP

The FAI is to enter into talks with the government regarding the announcement. The governing body of football in the Republic has declared that it seeks clarification on how the decision would affect the SSE Airtricity League as well as on the potential impact on international football matches if the ban is extended until in September.

FAI Interim CEO Gary Owens said these are the two issues that immediately arise from the status quo regarding social distancing measures.

The FAI had revealed earlier Tuesday that it hoped Ireland’s qualifiers with Slovakia in the Euro 2020 qualifiers would be played in October.

Regarding international matches, including the UEFA Nations League matches scheduled for September and the match against Slovakia, Owens said: “We really need to be able to organize these matches and organize mass rallies in September. I hope we can get to the end of August and that the limit of 5,000 will be increased. ”

Owens said the 5,000 threshold for banning mass rallies was an opportunity for Irish League clubs because it was a level that could allow the league to resume matches.

The FAI National League executive committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss the matter. Owens said a final decision will not be made until May 5 – the period for which the current social distancing restrictions are in place.

“Like everything else, the devil is in the details. We really need to understand what they mean by 5,000 in terms of mass rallies and if that applies in stadiums and what criteria we have to meet, “he added.

Owens said that allowing rallies in football stadiums of up to 5,000 people, if acceptable to HSE, would be “a significant breakthrough” for the FAI.

The SSE Airtricity League is currently scheduled to resume on June 19 and the National Women’s League is scheduled to begin matches a week later.

While the FAI is considering a number of possible options, including a further postponement or the possibility of playing behind closed doors, Owens said no decision could be made until more clarity and advice has been obtained. of the government.

“I think the most important thing for us right now is to analyze all the options, consider all the scenarios and be ready to make an appropriate decision,” said Mr. Owens.

FAI chief executive, who held a conference call with other UEFA officials on Tuesday, said UEFA remains committed to dates in late July for Irish clubs to compete in European club competitions this season next.

Owens said it was still possible for Irish clubs to participate in the qualifying rounds in late July or early August.

He also confirmed that it was now likely that Stephen Kenny’s team semi-finals against Slovakia would be held in October and that the final qualifiers for the winner against Northern Ireland or Bosnia in November.

“They don’t want to have the semi-finals and the final of the playoffs in the same month,” said Owens.

Meanwhile, the GAA has stated that it will not comment on the latest guidelines for mass fundraising and its impact on the National League and championships throughout Ireland until the organization has had the opportunity discuss the situation internally.

IRFU also said it was unable to comment on how the new restrictions would affect plans to resume sport in Ireland, including canceled Six Nations Championship, Heineken Cup and Guinness Pro14 league.

Plowing

Organizers of the National Plowing Championship, one of the largest outdoor events held in Ireland each year, said they are still taking reservations for this year’s event, which is scheduled to take place from September 15-17. at Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow.

Anna Marie McHugh, spokesperson for the National Plowing Championship, said she was following the situation closely and would follow government directives on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The latest update does not really change the situation. We will act in the best interest of the country if and when the time comes to make a decision,” said Ms. McHugh.

She stated that all exhibitors were informed that they would be entitled to a full refund if the event was canceled.

“There is a schedule by which various things have to start happening in terms of the organization of the championships and I suspect that a final decision will have to be made in late May or early June to know if we can go ahead as planned in September, “said Ms. McHugh. said.