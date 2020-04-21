Gatherings of over 5,000 people will be banned until September

Any mass gathering of more than 5,000 people will be banned until September 1 in accordance with plans to be announced by the government due to the current coronavirus crisis.

Government sources said local authorities will be advised not to grant licenses for major events during this period due to the coronavirus crisis.

It is understood that the decision was made by the ministers at a cabinet meeting Tuesday morning. This decision means that the main sporting events, concerts and other events will have to be reorganized.

In a statement, the government said it would give new health advice before the current restrictions end on May 5.

“However, there are a number of large-scale future events that require a license and the participation of the HSE and Garda Síochána, and a public consultation in this licensing process which must be determined in advance by the authorities. local. “

“While the issue of restrictions on future mass gatherings is a decision to be made by the NPHET, in the case of these particular events, and taking into account the impacts on the integrity of the authorization process in the short term due restrictions on stakeholder participation, local authorities have been informed by the government that event promoters should be informed that events requiring licenses over 5,000 will not be considered for the period up to the end of August. “

Mass rallies were limited for the first time in the state on March 12 when the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that indoor gatherings of more than 100 people were to be canceled and that outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people All mass rallies have been curtailed since March 24.

Tidy Towns canceled

Meanwhile, the cancellation of the 2020 Tidy Towns competition has been confirmed by Minister of Rural and Community Development Michael Ring “in the interest of public health and safety”.

“I know that many TidyTowns committees are wondering if the competition will take place this year and I think it is important to provide certainty.

“For me, the health and well-being of TidyTowns committee volunteers is paramount. Given the current restrictions on public gatherings, travel, and social distance membership, it would not be appropriate to ask volunteer groups to work on TidyTowns projects in their communities at this time.

“So I decided that the TidyTowns competition would not take place this year.”

Not surprised

MCD owner Denis Desmond said he was not surprised by the government’s decision to ban large gatherings.

Desmond, who is the biggest promoter of live shows in Ireland, said he already plans to cancel the summer shows because many international groups are not on tour anyway.

“It was only a matter of time. It is the right thing to do, we expected it. Germany and Denmark announced these restrictions last week and it is just a matter of time before the UK also announces them, “he said.

“Everyone must be on the same page. American actions would be hard to come to Europe. They would not only depend on shows in the UK and Ireland, they should also have shows in Europe. It would not be viable for them to come and play a few concerts. ”

He predicted that the concerts and festivals that were to take place in 2020 will now be postponed to 2021.

“This is something we will start working on immediately. In twenty-four hours, we will announce new dates. Most of the issues will go back to 12 months, “he said.

Among the festivals that will now be canceled, the first rock festival Sunstroke to be held in Punchestown between June 13 and 14 and Longitude, which is to take place in Marlay Park, in the south of Dublin, from July 3 to 5. All were promoted by MCD.

He said the impact on live music in general has yet to be seen. “The only positive point is that we are at most one year away from a vaccine. I hope that we will resume all our activities next summer. Irish industry alone accounts for € 2 billion. We have never seen anything like it and I hope we will never see again. ”