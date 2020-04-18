Gators Josh Hammond Heart Coronavirus Draft

Gainesville, Florida — Florida receiver Josh Hammond wasn’t invited to join the NFL combine because he was “a bit shocked.”

Josh Hammond wanted to impress the NFL Scout with interviews and training

NFL draft has been almost completely virtualized for the coronavirus

NFL draft begins Thursday

He was just as surprised that he wasn’t asked by the senior bowl.

He settled on the spot at the Tozai Shrine match and missed him in the second-tier all-star game, thinking the NFL team would make another shot at Pro Day in Florida in late March. He also banked on a one-on-one visit with the team. It was an opportunity to showcase his character and Football IQ for the General Manager, Coach and Scout.

But after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out most pro days and all pre-draft visits, Hammond put himself in a difficult situation with many companies. He’s one of the hundreds of professional prospects who haven’t had a formal medical check before the NFL draft, and is a vital look for vitals that the team considers as important as they see on tape.

“There is no such thing,” says Hammond. “There is really no way to do that with FaceTime or Zoom.”

Hammond has a four-year highlight from his days with the Gators. He caught 87 passes with 1,138 yards and 6 touchdowns. Most of them are the last two seasons under Coach Dunmulen. He was the team captain in 2019 and only missed one match [in 2017] due to an injury. His older brother Franky also spent two years in the league.

That should be enough, but Josh Hammond knows that’s not enough. The team wants to mine and sell prospects before spending draft capital [and possibly millions or more] on them.

Holy then 5 years ago. Louis Rams drafted Missouri’s receiver Bud Sasser in the sixth round and cut him five weeks later because he was ill. Sasser had a pre-existing cardiac condition that prevented him from playing.

Despite catching 77 passes and 12 touchdowns of 1,003 yards in 2014, Sasser was never invited to a combine or all-star game. Therefore, the NFL team was unable to impose on him the rigorous physical examinations that the participants undergo. His condition went unnoticed.

Mr. Sasser’s case still functions as a reminder in the NFL world.

“It doesn’t matter if the players are in a combine and they were late round guys,” said Dave Caldwell, general manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The biggest problem we think we are facing is the medical part of these men who weren’t in the combine and have to draft a player who isn’t 100% confident about medical care.

“ Drafting a player and not having an exact 40 hours or short shuttle time is one thing, but after a player came in and suddenly drafted, he realized he had a medical problem that would disqualify him, It’s a problem. “

Other notable players who couldn’t get a combination of invitations and pro days: Oluwole Betiku, Defensive End, Illinois. Kevin Dotson, Louisiana’s aggressive lineman. Breiden Fehoko, defensive lineman of LSU North Texas Quarterback Mason Fine. Memphis Defensive End Blythe Huff. Utah Quarterback Tyler Huntley. Memphis Tight End Joey Magnifico. Zack Shaker Ford, an attacking lineman in Texas. Temple receiver Isaiah Light.

Before the NFL banned all pre-draft visits, dozens of college programs hosted Pro Day, effectively canceling Pro Day and prospect visits to the team headquarters. Auburn, Clemson, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Wisconsin were the most prominent programs in professional day.

Leads and their agents have been creative ever since they sent team workout videos to their teams. FaceTime, Zoom, Skype, or Microsoft Teams is one of the media used for the interview. The team works with the university’s sports training staff to obtain detailed medical information.

But it can’t really replace direct contact.

“Many teams ask and ask similar questions and test as much knowledge as possible through FaceTime,” says Hammond. “Many teams have a good personality, and I think it has worked in my favor. My character and my football IQ are invisible on the phone.”

Like Hammond and hundreds of others, Indiana receiver Nick Westbrook was forced to find a way to train himself to maintain his body while sending videos to the team. It was

“It’s like the first game of the season and everything is built for this moment,” Westbrook said. “And its absence is tricky, especially for someone who didn’t get an invitation like me. So I had a lot to prove.”

Approximately 70 players drafted in 2019 did not join the combine, but most of them visited the NFL team. Travel bans can significantly reduce that number.

“I feel like we have a lot of good information,” Caldwell said. “Some of them had their own professional day and we saw them. Not exactly, I’m not sure if it’s exactly 40 yards, but put a stopwatch in the video I did it, but I’m actually doing it.

“We have some gauge of what a guy can actually do. That’s good …. Drafting a guy gives you the information you need outside of medical care. . “

